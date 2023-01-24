U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Nature Inspired Community in Aurora, Colorado: Alta Addison

·3 min read

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of a new project in Aurora, Colorado under the working name Alta Addison. With construction currently underway, the community is set to start pre-leasing at the end of 2023 and open in early 2024.

Alta Addison in Aurora, Colorado.
Alta Addison in Aurora, Colorado.

Located adjacent to E-470 at 7399 South Addison Court, future residents will enjoy quick access to major employment hubs including the Denver Tech Center, Buckley Airforce Base and Fitzsimons Medical Campus as well as a direct shot to Denver International Airport. There are several public outdoor and indoor amenities for residents to enjoy including the Aurora and Cherry Creek Reservoirs, the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Bally's Arapahoe Park Horse Track, several golf courses, as well as the upscale Park Meadows and Southlands Mall.

"We're thrilled to officially break ground on our first project in the City of Aurora," said Walter Armer, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "It was an incredibly collaborative process with the neighbors and City to ensure this not only fit but enhanced the area. We look forward to providing a high-quality, yet attainable housing option that will enable residents to take full advantage of all that Aurora and the surrounding communities have to offer."

The lead architect for the project, Hord Coplan Macht, designed the exterior of the community with inspiration from the Rocky Mountains. Once complete, the community will offer 186 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans thoughtfully designed with families and work from home in-mind. Each home will feature ample space for residents to use as office or flex and be fully outfitted with high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, full-sized washer and dryers and wood style flooring.

Alta Addison residents will also enjoy a variety of amenities located within the community itself. These include a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor grilling stations and game area, bike and ski repair shop, clubhouse with a fitness center, micro-offices and a pet spa. Due to the adjacent wetlands, there will also be three acres of on-site open space featuring walking trails and seating. Wood Partners plans to take full advantage of this space by providing natural education programs like beekeeping and bird watching. The whole project will also be landscaped with native, water-wise plantings.

Residents, along with neighboring communities, will enjoy direct access to Red-Tailed Hawk Park and the Denver Metro trail system, which contains hundreds of miles of walking and biking trails and other outdoor amenities. All this thanks to a new trail connection off Addison Court being installed by Wood Partners.

"The most exciting part of this," Armer said, "is that we are taking an abandoned piece of land and not only enhancing the neighborhood by providing new trail access but also adding much needed housing in such a desirable location. Really a win-win."

About Wood Partners  
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

CONTACT: Rylie Geraci, bcwwoodpartners@bcw-global.com

 

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)
Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-partners-breaks-ground-on-nature-inspired-community-in-aurora-colorado-alta-addison-301729009.html

SOURCE Wood Partners

