U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.00
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,601.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,768.75
    -19.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.50
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.95
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.30
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • Vix

    21.01
    -0.73 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8750
    -0.6800 (-0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,902.71
    -866.55 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.15
    -19.31 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.72
    -1.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Wood Partners Enters Next Phase of Development in Baltimore with Groundbreaking of The Quill by Alta

PR Newswire
·4 min read

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the official groundbreaking of its newest luxury property, The Quill by Alta, in South Baltimore's Federal Hill district. The forthcoming community serves as phase two of the already successful Alta Federal Hill project, which Wood Partners debuted in October 2021. With construction on the project already underway, the community is set to open in 2024 with pre-leasing to begin in the first half of next year.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)
Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Located just north of I-95's Hanover Street exit at 1900 S Hanover Steet, the site sits at the gateway for anyone exiting or entering the city from Federal Hill and into the Inner Harbor. The Quill by Alta's prime location provides residents immediate access to South Baltimore's expansive roster of shopping, dining and entertainment venues including Cross Street Market, the Baltimore Peninsula, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, and the recently opened Top Golf Baltimore.

Future residents will benefit from a quick commute to many of Baltimore's top employers, such as Johns Hopkins University and Hospital, Under Armour, Exelon, and T Rowe Price, all within minutes of the property. Additionally, The Quill by Alta's access to I-95 allows residents the ability to live in an urban environment, while easily commuting to other major employment nodes outside of the city, including Fort Meade, Columbia, MD, Bethesda, MD, and Washington, DC.

"As our third project in the Baltimore area, The Quill by Alta perfectly encapsulates Wood Partners' continued mission of developing properties that successfully cater to the needs of our future residents while also supporting the ongoing growth and progress of the surrounding community," said Scott Zimmerly, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "As the second phase of Wood Partners' Alta Federal Hill project, we designed The Quill by Alta to continue the success we've already experienced in Baltimore by providing premier access to the area's renowned dining and entertainment attractions, as well as commuting options in and out of the city to ensure the highest level of convenience for any and all resident needs."

The Quill by Alta will offer 270 apartment homes comprised of micro, junior, one-, two-, and three-bedroom custom designed floorplans. Each home will come complete with high-end finishes including 9-foot ceilings, designer wood-style flooring and stunning kitchens featuring quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, stainless steel GE appliances, and soft close cabinetry. Bedrooms will offer upscale wood-style flooring leading into the spacious ensuite main bath with large format tile, shower and tub surrounds and frameless glass shower doors. Additional features will include ecobee thermostats, keyless access systems and full-sized washer and dryer sets with select homes also offering spacious walk-in closets and patios.

The Quill by Alta's outdoor spaces will feature a resort-style pool with spacious tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment area offering multiple grilling stations, TVs, lounges and gaming area, a pet spa and bark park, and an open-air rooftop lounge with private seating and spectacular views of downtown Baltimore and the harbor. In addition, The Quill by Alta will offer 11,500 square feet of indoor amenity space, which will be home to the club area featuring hi-def TVs, lounge seating, co-working spaces and conference rooms, as well as a 24/7 fitness center with top-of-the-line Echelon and Precor workout equipment. Residents will also have access to a sports lounge complete with a bar/kitchen area, billiards table, shuffleboard and big screen TVs.

About Wood Partners  
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

CONTACT: Rylie Geraci, bcwwoodpartners@bcw-global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-partners-enters-next-phase-of-development-in-baltimore-with-groundbreaking-of-the-quill-by-alta-301782171.html

SOURCE Wood Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Home prices drop for seventh-straight month to start 2023

    Home prices continue to moderate in the U.S. with prices falling month-over-month nationwide to start 2023, while some key markets are still seeing prices drop against last year.

  • Thinking of Buying Vornado Realty?; Here Are The Properties And Tenants You'd Be Adding To Your Portfolio

    Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is a diversified office, retail, apartment and advertising real estate investment trust (REIT) with a large presence in New York City, as well as Chicago and San Francisco. A member of the S&P Midcap 400, Vornado Realty was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the NYSE since 1962. Vornado Realty owns and operates over 26 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. Vornado Realty has nearly 20 million square feet of office space in its New York City portfol

  • Here's the price difference between renting and owning a home

    The gap between renting an owning is the largest it's been in more than 15 years, an industry analysis found.

  • Distress in Office Market Spreads to High-End Buildings

    The owners of a number of high-end properties recently defaulted on their mortgages, highlighting the financial strain from rising interest rates and vacancies.

  • What is a short sale?

    Here’s how to navigate what can be a complicated route to homeownership.

  • A Tale of Two Housing Markets: Prices Fall in the West While the East Booms

    In an unusual pattern, the 12 major housing markets west of Texas, plus Austin, saw home prices fall in January, while the opposite happened in the rest of the country.

  • Where Are All the Home Listings This Spring?

    Mortgage rates in recent weeks have pulled back, but are still well above year-ago levels—not to mention the historic lows set earlier in the pandemic. The volume of home purchase loan applications measured by the Mortgage Bankers Association has improved for three weeks in a row, but pales in comparison to the same period last year. Put simply: “The housing market is in a weird spot,” Peter Boockvar, an economist and Bleakley Financial Group chief investment officer, wrote in a Thursday email to clients.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. Brace for an Unprecedented Shakeup—and Spinoffs.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value—the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • Elon Musk Brags About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • Jeff Bezos is Personally Investing Millions Into Startups in This 'Boring' Industry – Here's Why

    Where venture capitalists (VCs) and billionaires invest their money in the startup world can serve as a powerful indication of the next big sectors to emerge. While artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics often dominate the spotlight, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has recently turned his attention towards the logistics industry. Logistics may be an unconventional focus by traditional VC standards, but Bezos's investment strategy is understandable given his experience. Having founded Amazo

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about