Wood Partners Expands Footprint in Garland, Texas with Groundbreaking of Latest Luxury Residential Community: Alta Firewheel

GARLAND, Texas, December 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer, today announced the groundbreaking of its latest luxury residential community, Alta Firewheel, located in Garland, Texas. Currently under construction, Alta Firewheel is set to open in December 2023 with pre-leasing to begin in September 2023.

Alta Firewheel is the second Wood Partners project in the Garland submarket, following Alta Spring Creek that opened and sold in 2021. Located near the President George Bush Tollway, the community will offer an easy commute to major employment centers and high-density retail. Residents of Alta Firewheel will enjoy direct access to a myriad of dining, shopping, and entertainment options located at Firewheel Town Center, boasting more than one million square feet of retail space within walking distance of the community. Other major attractions include Lake Ray Hubbard, Firewheel Golf Park, Breckinridge Park and One Eleven Ranch Park.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our presence in the North Texas area with the groundbreaking of Alta Firewheel," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Firewheel will serve as the perfect community for young professionals looking to put down roots in the neighborhood and explore all that Garland has to offer. We aim to provide a comfortable and convenient home for our residents while also making a positive impact on the City of Garland."

Once complete, Alta Firewheel will offer 250 luxury apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many homes offering views of the natural landscape that runs adjacent to Rowlett Creek. Each home will be outfitted with top-of-the-line luxury interior finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, wood-style flooring and upgraded fixtures and pendant lighting. Additional luxury finishes include 42-inch cabinets with soft close drawers, programmable thermostats, private yards and in-unit washer and dryers.

Alta Firewheel will also provide its residents with best-in-class community amenities, including a resort style pool with tanning ledges, outdoor firepits, grilling areas, outdoor lawn spaces and an on-site dog park with a pet wash station. Inside the clubhouse, residents will be able to take advantage of a state-of-the-art fitness facility with advanced equipment and yoga capabilities, as well as ample lounge spaces for social gatherings and coworking.

In addition to the premiere retail and dining options located within minutes of the community, Alta Firewheel's prime location will also place residents in proximity to the city's two major employment hubs -- City Line and the Telecom Corridor. Top employers in the area include State Farm Insurance, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas, Genpact, GEICO, and Cisco Systems.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

