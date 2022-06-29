Wood Pellets Market 2022-2026 | Stringent Regulations on CO2 Emissions to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wood Pellets Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.13 billion at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wood Pellets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Binderholz GmbH, Bio Eneco, BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp., ECARE, Energy Pellets of America LLC, Enviva Inc., Highland Pellets LLC, Land Energy Girvan Ltd., Lignetics Inc., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o, PRODESA, proPellets Austria, Schellinger KG, SNOW ENTITIES Inc., VIRIDIS ENERGY INC., AS Graanul Invest, and Drax Group Plc are some of the major market participants.

The stringent regulations on CO2 emissions, increased use of bioenergy, regulations for use of bioenergy and modern heating systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, decline in crude oil prices, higher installation requirement for biomass boiler and feedstock storage, and change in energy mix will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wood Pellets Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Wood Pellets Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wood pellets market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies decline in coal power as one of the prime reasons driving the wood pellets market growth during the next few years.

Wood Pellets Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Binderholz GmbH

Bio Eneco

BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp.

ECARE

Energy Pellets of America LLC

Enviva Inc.

Highland Pellets LLC

Land Energy Girvan Ltd.

Lignetics Inc.

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o

PRODESA

Wood Pellets Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wood pellets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wood pellets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wood pellets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wood pellets market vendors

Wood Pellets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 74% Key consumer countries US, UK, Italy, Denmark, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Binderholz GmbH, Bio Eneco, BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp., ECARE, Energy Pellets of America LLC, Enviva Inc., Highland Pellets LLC, Land Energy Girvan Ltd., Lignetics Inc., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o, PRODESA, proPellets Austria, Schellinger KG, SNOW ENTITIES Inc., VIRIDIS ENERGY INC., AS Graanul Invest, and Drax Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AS Graanul Invest

10.4 Binderholz GmbH

10.5 Bio Eneco

10.6 BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp.

10.7 Drax Group Plc

10.8 ECARE

10.9 Enviva Inc.

10.10 Highland Pellets LLC

10.11 Land Energy Girvan Ltd.

10.12 Pfeifer Holding GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

