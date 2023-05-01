Wood-plastic Composites Market size to grow by USD 4,479.48 million between 2022 and 2027; AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood-plastic composites market size is set to grow by USD 4,479.48 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global wood-plastic composites market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. Small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. The high rivalry in the market has led vendors to go for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Low product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Axion Structural Innovations LLC - The company offers wood plastic composites such as structural polymer.

Beologic N.V. - The company offers wood plastic composites such as Beobase 15 RABS wood, 25 PP wood, and 25 RPS wood.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain - The company offers wood plastic composites under the subsidiary CertainTeed.

CRH Plc - The company offers wood plastic composites used as alternative building materials.

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd.

JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG

Meghmani Organics Ltd

PolyPlank AB

RENOLIT SE

Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation- View Sample Report in Minutes

Story continues

Key Market Segmentation

Product

End-User

Geography

By product, the market growth in the polyethylene segment will be significant over the forecast period. Polyethylene (PE) is the most consumed polymer by end-users. It is available in different forms, such as HDPE, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear LDPE (LLDPE), and ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene (UHMWPE). Polyethylene wood plastic composites (PE WPCs) are widely used in various applications, such as flooring, molding strips, hollow boards, furniture materials, lumber, and wall cladding. The growing building and construction industry is driving the growth of the segment.

Download Sample Report The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for WPCs from the automotive and construction industries. The region is home to some of the prominent vendors such as Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Trex Company, Fiberon, and The AZEK Company. The presence of a large consumer base with high disposable income is increasing the sales of automobiles in the region. This is compelling automotive OEMs to expand their manufacturing capabilities. In addition, increasing automobile production in Mexico will further aid in the growth of the wood plastic composites market in North America during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. - View Sample Report

The wood-plastic composites market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics:

Driver – The market is driven by increasing infrastructure investments. The global construction industry has grown significantly over recent years. For instance, in 2017, the global construction industry grew to approximately USD 9.07 trillion from USD 7.91 trillion in 2012. The growth can be attributed to the increased number of public infrastructure projects such as airports, IT parks, and hospitals. WPCs are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as decking, interiors, furniture, fencing, and railing. Thus, the growth in the global construction industry will drive the demand for WPCs during the forecast period.

Trend – The increasing prices of hardwood is identified as the key trend in the market. The supply-demand imbalance has resulted in a consistent rise in the cost of wood products, including hardwood. For instance, hardwood prices in Europe witnessed price hikes due to the tight European oak supply. The high prices of hardwood are increasing the use of WPCs as alternatives. WPCs offer various benefits such as reduced maintenance. Such benefits, coupled with the prevailing demand-supply imbalance of hardwood, are increasing the demand for WPCs in the market.

Challenge – Quality assurance and consumer perception are identified as major challenges hindering the growth of the market. WPCs are made of novel materials and exhibit superior performance capabilities. However, the penetration of WPCs is limited among end-users. Some customers perceive WPCs as counterfeit wood products. In addition, the high cost-to-performance ratio of WPCs to wood makes them less preferable among customers. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The carbon composites market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 177.9 million t. The market is segmented by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,742.86 million. The market is segmented by product (oxide, silicon carbide, and carbon), application (aerospace and defense, automotive, power and energy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wood-plastic Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,479.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Beologic N.V., Cargill Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Dow Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Meghmani Organics Ltd, PolyPlank AB, RENOLIT SE, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd., The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and UFP Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composites Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Industrial and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AIMPLAS

12.4 Axion Structural Innovations LLC

12.5 Beologic N.V.

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

12.7 CRH Plc

12.8 Dow Inc.

12.9 Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

12.10 Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

12.11 Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

12.12 JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG

12.13 RENOLIT SE

12.14 Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

12.15 The AZEK Co. Inc.

12.16 Trex Co. Inc.

12.17 UFP Industries Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-plastic-composites-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-479-48-million-between-2022-and-2027-aimplas-axion-structural-innovations-llc-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301810769.html

SOURCE Technavio