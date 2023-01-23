U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Wood Plastic Composites Market to Worth USD 9.03 Billion by 2027 | Accelerating CAGR of 8.57%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Wood Plastic Composites Market are Seven Trust (China) Meghmani Group (India) Beologic (Belgium) Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.) UFP Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Fiberon LLC (U.S.) Axion International, Inc. (U.S.) Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG (Germany) Croda International Plc (UK) CertainTeed (U.S.) and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Fortune Business Insights™, the global wood plastic composites market is likely to gain impetus from their increasing application in kitchen accessories, home furniture, vehicle interiors, and car speakers. They are considered to be the highest-growing plastic additives at present. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Wood Plastic Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the wood plastic composites market size was USD 4.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wood-plastic-composite-market-102821

Lists of all the manufacturers of wood plastic composites present in the market

  • Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Seven Trust (China)

  • Meghmani Group (India)

  • Beologic (Belgium)

  • UFP Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Fiberon  LLC (U.S.)

  • Axion International, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

  • Croda International Plc (UK)

  • CertainTeed (U.S.)

  • Others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

8.57%

2027 Value Projection

USD 9.03 Billion

Base Year

2019

Wood plastic composites Market Size in 2019

USD 4.77 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Application, By Product and Regional

Wood Plastic Composites Market Growth Drivers

Replacement of Wood with Wood Plastic Composite to Have Bright Side in Future

Growing Demand for Wood Plastic Composite in Construction Industry to Drive the Market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

  • Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Segment-

Decking Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to High Demand from Construction Sector  

Based on application, the decking segment held 55.55% wood plastic composites market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing demand from the construction industry. The process of decking requires the usage of such composites as they possess several benefits that help in refining the quality of the material of concrete. They are also used to improve strength and durability.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/wood-plastic-composite-market-102821

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Sustainable Fibers to Boost Growth

Wood plastic composites are green materials that have high potential in bringing about sustainability. They don’t contain excessive chemicals that may pose toxic for the environment and are durable in nature. Plant-based fibers are mainly used in reinforced plastics, instead of fibrous materials as they are cost effective, robust, highly stiff, and annually renewable. Such fibers also emit less carbon dioxide, have low density, and possess biodegradability properties. Numerous automakers worldwide are aiming to develop biodegradable or recyclable parts of vehicles by using sustainable wood plastic composites. They would aid in lowering fuel consumption and production cost, offering shatterproof performance under harsh weather conditions, enhance passenger safety, lower weight of the material, and improve acoustic performance. However, wood plastic composites require higher initial cost spending. It may obstruct growth.

The Global Wood plastic composites Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

  • Which Manufacturing Technology is used? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

  • Who Are the Global Key Players in the Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

  • What Was Global Wood plastic composites Market Status of? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT?

  • What Is Current Wood plastic composites Market Status? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

Regional Analysis-

Rapid Industrialization in China & India to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, North America procured USD 2.24 billion revenue in 2019 stocked by the rising demand for environmentally-friendly solutions and products in this region. In addition to this, the rising application of wood plastic composites in decking would drive growth. In Asia Pacific, developing countries, such as China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization. Coupled with this, the improvements and modernizations in buildings and road construction activities would accelerate growth in this region. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are set to exhibit steady growth fueled by the surging number of construction activities in both regions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Follow Acquisition Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge  

The wood plastic composites market is fragmented with the presence of more than 100 organizations accounting for the total revenue across the globe. They are constantly investing huge sums in research and development activities to innovate their in-house wood plastic composites. Some of them are also adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wood-plastic-composite-market-102821

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Wood Plastic Composite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Polyethylene

      • Polypropylene

      • Polyvinyl chloride

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Decking

      • Automotive

      • Sliding & fencing

      • Technical Application

      • Furniture

      • Consumer Goods

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wood-plastic-composite-market-102821

Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

  • August 2018: Alvic Plastics Limited was acquired by BSW Group. This new deal would aid BSW in broadening its product portfolio and production capacity. It would also enable the company to bring in diversification to increase its range of products.

  • November 2015: Vannplastic Limited, a prominent manufacturer of the wood plastic composite was acquired by the Boral Epwin Group for an initial consideration of approximately USD 5.67 million. It would aid Boral in widening its line of low-maintenance building materials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

  1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on wood plastic composites industry growing?

Answer: wood plastic composites market size was USD 4.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027

  1.  Who are the key players in the the Impact of COVID-19 on  wood plastic composites industry?

Answer: Seven Trust (China) Meghmani Group (India) Beologic (Belgium) Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.) UFP Industries, Inc.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


