A Wood River Federal Company has Been Awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS III Contract to Provide IT Services

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technology, LLC (I-Tech), a Wood River Federal company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS III contract. STARS III is a Best in Class (BIC) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) with a $50B ceiling that provides service-based IT solutions to Federal Government and DoD customers.

STARS III is a proven contract vehicle that provides a low risk, streamlined acquisition process for IT services. I-Tech was also awarded both STARS III focused scope sub-areas: Emerging Technologies (ET) and IT services Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS). As an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), I-Tech can receive sole-source task order awards up to $25M for Federal Civilian agencies and $100M for Department of Defense (DoD) customers through STARS III.

Will Emerson, General Manager of I-Tech, commented, "Wood River Federal companies focus on integrating client-site IT support teams with our government customers. STARS III is a perfect contract for our business model and expanding our IT services with current and new Federal Government customers."

About Intelligent Technology, LLC

Intelligent Technology, LLC (I-Tech) is part of the Wood River Federal group of companies. All Wood River Federal companies are subsidiaries of Choggiung Limited, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC). Wood River Federal companies provide IT, professional, and technical services to Federal Government customers around the world. From IT support to Master Divers to ATV repair, Wood River Federal has proven capability to recruit and retain a wide variety of expertise for Federal Government customers.

Contact: Will Emerson
Media Contact: Janet Waring
Website: woodriverfederal.com
Address: 2722 West Bitters Road
Suite 118
San Antonio, TX 78248
Phone: (210) 899-1900

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-wood-river-federal-company-has-been-awarded-a-general-services-administration-gsa-8a-stars-iii-contract-to-provide-it-services-301489113.html

SOURCE Wood River Federal

