Woodard Development announces new downtown Dayton HQ location

Dec. 19—One of Dayton's busiest developers will soon have a new local headquarters.

A new office and headquarters site at 505 S. Jefferson St. will open in the spring as the company continues to expand, developer Jason Woodard said Tuesday.

The location was built in the late 1800s along the Miami-Erie Canal. In time it served construction trades, housing companies, plumbing supply needs and more, Woodard said in a statement.

It was most recently occupied by UBS Office Supply.

The approximately 20,000-square-foot, two-story space will allow for consolidation of construction operations on the first floor, with real estate development operations on the second.

It will be home to an expected 35 local employees, Woodard said.

Woodard Development acquired the building late last year.

"An interesting building in a great spot," Woodard said last year of the 505 S. Jefferson property. "We'll kick around a few ideas for it."

Woodard said he initially planned to redevelop the building and make it available to the public but "determined the building was a natural fit for the future of his own business."

"This new headquarters investment is another example of our team's unique ability to re-purpose and activate under-utilized buildings while maintaining their historic fabric," said Woodard, founder and principal of Woodard Development. "We are proud to say that we are committed to Dayton and the entire region as we look forward to this next phase of our organizational growth."

Woodard owns multiple properties in the Oregon District. He has purchased buildings on the 500 and 600 blocks of East Fifth Street, which are homes to popular shops like Press Coffee Bar, Clash and Corner Kitchen.

Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development have been the main developers of the Water Street and Webster Station sections of downtown, making changes big and small around Day-Air Ballpark over the past decade.