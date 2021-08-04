U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Amuze Products, Inc. to Surge Private Equity LLC & CrowdOut Capital LLC

Woodbridge International
·1 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Amuze Products, Inc. by Surge Private Equity LLC and CrowdOut Capital LLC.

Amuze Products, located in Dallas, Texas, is a massage chair and hurricane simulator operator. For almost a decade, Amuze has developed proprietary, customized, electronic massage chairs and hurricane simulators featuring in-house live telemetry monitoring and maintenance services primarily for trampoline parks, amusement parks, and truck stops. To date, Amuze has placed over 3,000 chairs across all 50 states.

Surge Private Equity LLC is a Dallas-based private equity firm that typically seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $2-7.5MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.

CrowdOut Capital LLC is a leading private lender to lower middle-market companies. CrowdOut’s network of experienced owner-operators and industry veterans provide exclusive deal opportunities and key insights during underwriting and diligence. CrowdOut has led more than $315 million in originations since inception.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Please contact Don Krier
203-389-8400 x201


