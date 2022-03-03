U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.75
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,900.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,236.75
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.80
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.56
    +3.96 (+3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    +8.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.31 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.50
    -316.78 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.58
    -18.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

WoodCritique Blog Offers Valuable Information for Improving Wooding Skills

·3 min read

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / WoodCritique is a blog operated by a wood enthusiasts group designed to offer insightful, independent, and impartial information related to lumber and other products. Wood has been centuries-old construction material. It has served humankind well and still plays a prominent role in the technologically advanced era.

The wood enthusiasts use this platform to share information relevant to wood products or how to use deck paints, primers, oils, waxes, etc.

Our experts help with wood-related products like the suitable wood types, craftwork like the suitable epoxy for river tables, and other wood finishing work.

There are multiple epoxy formulas available in the market today, but we are only interested in ensuring that the readers and enthusiasts get the very best.

We provide information from intensive research, experiments, benchmarking with other expert woodworking, and consultative discussions.

Let's, for instance, take a project like a river table; homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and crafters should consider the gallons of epoxy formula needed for a river table project. On this platform, WoodCritique , you will find every piece of information and a step-by-step guide to achieving a perfect finish for such a project- making a river table.

Key points in creating a river table include table size, i.e., measuring the table's width, length, height, and finding the volume]. The volume will be in inches, so convert it into liters. 1 inch = 0.0163871 liters].

Afterward, determine the epoxy table thickness based on the use for the table, like a coffee table needs a thickness of 3/4" and a 1 ½" for a dining table.

There are specific categories of wood for different structures that are recommended; for example, you will need pressure treated wood to deliver the very best on external projects. Treated lumber resists harsh environments and destructive elements like termites. Although treated wood is best for outdoor use, they still need protection through painting and staining.

We have also shed more light on different wood species that you can use for outdoor and indoor structures. Those species are cedar, cypress, redwood, and white oak, which can perform outdoor even if not treated. Woods like hemlock, pine, and alder are vulnerable to rotting, so they need to be pressure treated, especially outdoors.

Untreated wood like cedar can last for 15 to 30 years but can serve for more than 40 years if pressure treated. Pine is susceptible to the outdoor environment, lasting for 6 to 9 years, but stains, sealers, and paints can last long when treated frequently.

The frequency of treatment will depend on exposure to sunlight, moisture, etc.

There's so much to learn from WoodCritique; we also welcome you to share your new ideas. As much as we are expert woodworkers, we are also here to learn and discover new tricks and techniques along the way.

CONTACT:

Organization: WoodCritique
Address: 16192 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, Delaware, 19958, United States
Website URL: https://woodcritique.com
Name: Tyron Otieno
Email Address: editor@woodcritique.com

SOURCE: WoodCritique



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691375/WoodCritique-Blog-Offers-Valuable-Information-for-Improving-Wooding-Skills

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sank Today

    Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today. In an hour-long address to the nation, last night President Joe Biden covered a range of topics: the conflict in Ukraine, measures to combat rising inflation rates in the U.S., and even the creation of a new federal agency -- ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health -- to research potential cures for cancer.

  • Exxon Planning Hydrogen Plant And CCS Facility At Baytown

    ExxonMobil is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest CCS projects at its petrochemical site at Baytown.

  • Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

    As European economies are looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas, clean energy companies are eyeing a unique opportunity

  • Tesla Has Made Supercharging EVs Free for People Fleeing Ukraine

    The service is available to all of Ukraine's 30,000 EVs, not just Teslas.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Today

    Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a good week so far. Optimism in the hydrogen fuel cell stock soared ahead of earnings, fueled by rising oil prices that turned the market's focus to alternative fuel technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells. Plug Power stock extended its gains this morning and rose 2.7% as of 11:10 a.m. ET as the market reacted positively to the company's fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for 2022, released on March 1 after market close.

  • Continental Resources announces $250 million investment in carbon capture plan

    Continental Resources plans to help sequester CO2 from more than 30 ethanol producing plants across the Midwest underground in eastern North Dakota.

  • Ørsted Appoints Ingrid Reumert As Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations

    March 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Ørsted has appointed Ingrid Reumert the new Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations. Ingrid Reumert comes from a similar position as Vice President of Globa...

  • Environmental groups sue TotalEnergies over climate marketing claims

    A group of environmental organisations has filed a lawsuit in France against the country's largest energy company TotalEnergies, accusing it of misleading consumers about its efforts to fight climate change. The claim, which has been served on TotalEnergies and was to be filed before the Paris Judicial Court, concerns the company's "reinvention" marketing campaign. Claimants say the campaign broke European consumer law by suggesting TotalEnergies can reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 whilst still producing more fossil fuels.

  • Microsoft launches climate team led by exec hired from Shell

    Microsoft has pledged to become carbon negative by 2030. Its latest move is the launch of a team focused on helping customers "make sustainability an integral part of their core business models."

  • U.N. will push ahead with first ever legally-binding treaty to cut plastic waste

    The U.N. has agreed to negotiate a legally binding global treaty addressing the full lifecycle of plastic from production to disposal.

  • Analyst: Chevron's $3.15B renewable fuel co. acquisition shows 'ambition to reach tangible targets'

    Chevron, which has a major presence in Houston, plans to invest more than $10 billion on low-carbon projects by 2028.

  • Analyst Report: Beyond Meat Inc

    Beyond Meat offers food products that provide protein from plants as an alternative to meat - the production of which is increasingly seen as harmful to the environment. The company's goal is to find 'a better way to feed the planet' while addressing human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare. These concerns have become increasingly important over the years, especially among younger consumers. Based in El Segundo, California, Beyond Meat has approximately 700 employees.

  • New environmentally conscious real estate brokerage opens in Ontario

    Len Skok and Cathy Galt, the founders of Pine Tree Real Estate Brokerage Inc., have opened one of the first environmentally conscious real estate brokerages in Canada. They are joined by a group of more than 20 successful agents.

  • Denmark resumes construction of Norway-Poland gas link

    Construction of the Danish part of Baltic Pipe, which will connect Poland to Norwegian gas fields, is resuming following a 33-month hiatus, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Tuesday. The pipeline is designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas but construction was halted in May 2019 due to environmental issues. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered worries that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut, highlighting the need for diversification of supplies.

  • U.S. to release 30 million barrels of oil, aims to end 'weaponization' of Russian oil

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States vowed on Tuesday to release 30 million barrels of oil as part of a global 60 million barrel pledge in an effort to shore up energy markets amid the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine, and said it could take further steps as needed. "We will also continue our efforts to accelerate diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to secure the world from Moscow's weaponization of oil and gas," the statement added. The United States and 30 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a separate statement.

  • Driving Clean Energy Through Material Science Innovation

    Date/Time: March 22, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

  • TV Star Warns Against E10 Fuel For Classic Cars

    If you didn’t already know this, now you do…

  • Nigerian designer turns plastic waste into fashion

    STORY: This fashion designer makes goods from plastic wasteNigerian designer Adejoke Lasisi collects discarded plastic itemsincluding polythene bags, water sachets and packagingThe plastic is then driedshreddedand woven intricately into a traditional Yoruba fabric called 'aso-oke'Lasisi's garments are made from 90% plastic wasteand 10% textile waste(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENVIRONMENTALIST AND FASHION DESIGNER, ADEJOKE LASISI, SAYING:"In the community where I stay I realized that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health. So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities."

  • Coors Light getting rid of plastic rings for six-pack holders

    Recyclable cardboard-wrap carriers will be used instead of plastic starting later this year, Molson Coors said.