Wooden Furniture Market Size to Grow by USD 49.3 billion, Growth of the Real Estate and Construction Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the wooden furniture market will be driven by factors such as the growth of the real estate and construction industry. The number of single-person and two-person households is increasing across the world, which has led to a rise in the number of home constructions. On the other hand, growing urbanization, the longevity of baby boomers, and the lifestyle patterns of millennials have contributed to a corresponding demand for customized wooden furniture. Moreover, the rise in investments in the global real estate market in the past decade has fueled the global wooden furniture market growth. The real estate industry is growing in developed as well as developing regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wooden Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The wooden furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 49.3 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period.

Wooden Furniture Market: Application Landscape

By application, the wooden furniture market has been segmented into home and office. The home segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes furniture that is used in bedrooms, living rooms, kitchen spaces, bathrooms, dining rooms, and other areas. The demand for decorative pieces is high in residential spaces. Moreover, the high demand for premium and multifunctional furniture has contributed to product innovation and differentiation. Thus, the rising demand for premium home furniture is expected to drive the growth of the home segment during the forecast period.

Wooden Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the wooden furniture market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as an increase in office space owing to the rise in the number of corporate offices. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the wooden furniture market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Ashcomm LLC

Danube Group

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Global Furniture Group

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

Kinnarps AB

Natuzzi SpA

Nilkamal Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings

Samson Holding Ltd.

Steelcase Inc.

Turri Srl

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Wooden Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Danube Group, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, Natuzzi SpA, Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Samson Holding Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Turri Srl, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ashcomm LLC

10.4 Danube Group

10.5 FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

10.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.7 Herman Miller Inc.

10.8 HNI Corp.

10.9 Inter IKEA Holding BV

10.10 Okamura Corp.

10.11 Steelcase Inc.

10.12 Williams Sonoma Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

