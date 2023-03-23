U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.10
    +40.13 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,268.12
    +238.01 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,867.81
    +197.85 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.44
    +7.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.15
    -0.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.90
    +45.30 (+2.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.47 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4580
    -0.0420 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9870
    -0.3970 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,355.45
    -125.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.49
    +23.03 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Woodfibre LNG accelerates Canada's pathway to net zero

CNW Group
·4 min read

West coast project announces plan to be the first LNG export facility in the world to achieve net zero emissions

SQUAMISH, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Woodfibre LNG is proud to announce its Roadmap to Net Zero, a tangible plan to achieve net zero emissions by the time operations start in 2027, 23 years ahead of government regulation. This roadmap will see Woodfibre LNG be the first LNG export facility in the world to achieve net zero, and includes commitments to be net zero both through the construction stage of the Project and during operations.

Woodfibre LNG Logo (CNW Group/Woodfibre LNG)
Woodfibre LNG Logo (CNW Group/Woodfibre LNG)

This fast-tracked timeline exceeds the federal requirement to be net zero by 2050, while providing benefits to local First Nations, British Columbians, and Canadians. The Project's net zero roadmap follows the B.C. Government's announcement of a new Energy Action Framework, requiring proposed LNG facilities in or entering the environmental assessment process to develop and submit a credible plan to be net zero by 2030.

"Woodfibre LNG's roadmap prioritizes emissions avoidance and reduction opportunities, and we are proud to have a credible strategy in place that will make us the world's first net zero facility," said Christine Kennedy, President of Woodfibre LNG. "Alongside the leadership and vision set out by the Province's new Energy Action Framework, achieving net zero allows Woodfibre LNG to advance the global energy transition, furthering economic reconciliation and contributing to British Columbia's standard of living."

Woodfibre LNG is able to achieve net zero in part because of early stage decisions aligned with the Indigenous led environmental assessment process conducted by the Squamish Nation, which resulted in the Nation's own environmental assessment agreement related to the Project in 2015. Among these was the commitment for electric compressors using renewable hydroelectricity from BC Hydro, resulting in 14 times fewer emissions than a conventional LNG facility.

Woodfibre LNG was already designed to be the lowest carbon intensive LNG export facility in the world, with an annual emissions profile of 83,374 tonnes of CO2e annually, and a carbon intensity of 0.04 (tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent [CO2e] per tonne of LNG), well below the Provincial benchmark of 0.16.

The company's net zero roadmap commits to implementing certain GHG reducing technologies, and outlines incremental opportunities to reduce emissions further as technologies develop and become more affordable.

As part of its net zero roadmap, Woodfibre LNG will also offset emissions during the construction phase of the Project. Woodfibre LNG has secured carbon credits from Cheakamus Community Forest, which is a nature-based carbon offset project in Whistler, where the Squamish Nation, Lil'Wat Nation and Resort Municipality of Whistler are partners. In addition, Woodfibre LNG has procured carbon credits from BigCoast Forest Climate Initiative for hard-to-abate emissions during operations. BigCoast Forest Climate Initiative is a nature-based, forest preservation project located in coastal British Columbia that has partnerships with over 25 First Nations.

Woodfibre LNG's robust strategy has been independently validated by a Canadian climate engineering firm, Brightspot Climate Inc.

Woodfibre LNG's net zero roadmap is consistent with Canada's Methane Strategy and draft guidance for best-in-class GHG emissions performance by oil and gas projects. The roadmap is a living document that will be updated on an annual basis to integrate efficiency improvements, new technologies, and evolving industry practices to reflect the evolving net zero industrial and regulatory landscape.

"Woodfibre LNG's announcement comes at a time when global trading partners, such as Japan, are calling on the Government of Canada to provide a reliable, sustainable source of LNG to support global energy demands. The Woodfibre LNG Project has a critical role to play in demonstrating that British Columbia and its diversified portfolio of energy offerings can contribute to a low carbon future, both at home and abroad", said Ratnesh Bedi, President of Pacific Energy.

Review Woodfibre LNG's Roadmap to Net Zero at www.woodfibrelng.ca/emissions.

About Woodfibre LNG

The Woodfibre LNG Project is owned and operated by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, a privately held Canadian company based in Vancouver, British Columbia held 70 per cent by Pacific Energy Canada and 30 per cent by Enbridge. Woodfibre LNG Limited is the owner of the former Woodfibre pulp mill site, which is located about seven kilometers southwest of Squamish, B.C.

Woodfibre LNG will source its natural gas from Pacific Canbriam Energy, a Canadian company with operations in Northeastern British Columbia. Pacific Canbriam is an industry leader in sustainable natural gas production. Woodfibre LNG and Pacific Canbriam Energy are subsidiaries of Pacific Energy Corporation Limited. Woodfibre LNG is the first industrial project in Canada to recognize a non-treaty Indigenous government, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), as a full environmental regulator.

SOURCE Woodfibre LNG

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c4247.html

Recommended Stories

  • A huge ship once owned by Microsoft’s co-founder has tipped over with 21 people rushed to the hospital

    Harrowing photos from the scene show the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.

  • BP Stock Jumped 20% After Trimming Climate Targets — A Black Eye For ESG Investing?

    BP shook up its carbon reduction strategy after lagging behind U.S. energy stocks for years. What does this mean for ESG?

  • Cost of India quitting coal is $900 billion, think tank says

    If India stopped burning coal tomorrow, over five million people would lose their jobs. The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, known by the acronym iFOREST, released two reports detailing how much it will cost for India to move away from coal and other dirty fuels without jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions who still are employed in coal mines and thermal power plants. Ensuring that everyone can come along in the clean energy shift that's needed to stop the worst harms of climate change and guaranteeing new work opportunities for those in fossil fuel industries, known as a just transition, has been a major consideration for climate and energy analysts.

  • Better Carbon Offsets With AI: How Arma’s Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Create Offsets With More Accuracy and Value

    McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) a leading carbon offset developer and technology company, announced today the development of innovative AI software aimed at transforming the carbon ...

  • US Solar Capacity Gets Boost From $147 Million Hanwha Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. plans to spend $147 million on a plant in Georgia that supplies material for panels, drawing cheers from President Joe Biden who credits his climate law for jumpstarting efforts to build a solar supply chain in the US. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Falls After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonFinally, a Serious Offer to T

  • Immersion Cooling Firm LiquidStack Secures Series B Funding to Build Manufacturing in U.S.

    The company can reduce the carbon footprint, land and water use of bitcoin miners through its technology.

  • BlackRock to keep questioning boards on 'material' climate risks

    BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Thursday it would continue to push companies for details on how they treat "material" climate-related risks, despite criticism from some U.S. politicians for its stance on the energy transition. The comments continue BlackRock's attempt to walk a middle line between Republicans who say it has overemphasized environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investing, and shareholder activists and other investors who say the $8.6 trillion asset manager should push companies harder to address climate issues. In a statement on the priority areas it will focus on in talks with companies at the start of the season for annual company meetings, BlackRock said while it had refined some language it uses, nothing substantive had changed.

  • Southern (SO) Introduces RNG Program for Sustainable Future

    The Southern Company's (SO) renewable natural gas pilot program has been approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

  • Discoveries by Equinor and Eni Lead Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Eni (E), ConocoPhillips (COP), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Battered California Faces Billions in Storm Damage to Crops, Homes and Roads

    (Bloomberg) -- The costs of California’s relentless winter storms keep rising. And outside of the human toll — with at least 28 people killed since January — the price will be measured in billions.The “bomb cyclone” that lashed San Francisco on Tuesday was the latest in an epic series of extreme weather events to hit California since New Year’s Eve. It blew out windows from skyscrapers, flung barges into a historic bridge, sent trees tumbling across roads, knocked down power lines, and threatene

  • Explainer-The business of water: no one-size-fits-all approach

    The United Nations wants to get people talking in New York this week about investing in safe water, sanitation and hygiene, which it describes as "the most basic human need for health and wellbeing". Puzzles remains over how best to count the financial, social and environmental costs and benefits of water, but many investors now state an aim to generate returns while also improving water access and quality. Here are some examples of the business of water.

  • Climate change is exacerbating the global water crisis. Corporations must be part of the solution

    771 million people are still living without access to safe water. 1.7 billion do not have a toilet–and the situation is getting worse.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Record San Francisco Storm Leaves Flood Risk, Thousands in Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic storm that rattled San Francisco with hurricane-force gusts is winding down, leaving behind the threat of flooded streets and highways across the Bay Area.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealShowers

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers Double Blow as Drama Hits Coinbase and Block

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist short seller attack on one US firm and the threat of regulatory action against another have conspired to deal a double blow to Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management, as both shares are among her top holdings.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Falls After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russ

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.