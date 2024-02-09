Woodford investors forced to accept large losses in ‘appalling’ compensation scheme

Neil Woodford’s eponymous investment fund collapsed after it was hit by a wave of redemptions - Geoff Pugh

Thousands of investors in Neil Woodford’s fund have been forced to accept an “appalling” compensation scheme after the High Court backed a £230m repayment plan, campaigners say.

Administrators to the fund, Link Fund Solutions (LFS), secured legal backing for a scheme on Friday that will compensate investors who lost out in 2019.

However, campaigners argue that the deal is not good enough because they believe investors deserve more compensation.

Mr Woodford’s fund collapsed after he was hit by a wave of redemptions, forcing the company to block people from taking their money out.

LFS was blamed for mismanaging the liquidity of the funds.

It agreed with UK regulators to pay compensation to around 250,000 of Woodford’s investors but LFS denies any wrongdoing.

More than 90pc of Woodford’s investors voted for the deal when it was proposed last year.

However, the compensation scheme has faced criticism for trapping investors in the scheme and removing their rights to further compensation.

The Financial Conduct Authority has backed the scheme as the best way for investors to get some money back.

Around £183m will be paid into investors’ bank accounts in April, with the rest of the £230m set to be paid later. An appeal could derail the process, however.

Woodford investors have already received around 70p in the pound after the fund’s holdings were liquidated.

The compensation scheme will add a few more pence in the pound. However, the value of their investments was already severely depressed when the fund was liquidated, meaning many have lost money overall.

Critics of the scheme say it prevents investors from launching further proceedings against Woodford’s fund in the future.

They say investors will be unable to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme about Link’s failures, which could have led to larger payouts.

“The scheme offers an appalling outcome for those who were trapped in Woodford’s flagship fund when it was suspended in June 2019,’ said the Transparency Task Force’s Andy Agathangelou, a campaigner for Woodford’s investors.

Story continues

“Most will get back between four and eight pence in the Pound of their outstanding capital losses, with nothing for the returns forfeited over the past four and a half years, let alone consequential losses, so much, much less than many have been led to believe by the FCA.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fairer Financial Services also attacked the approval.

APPG chair Bob Blackman MP said the scheme was “disastrous” for Woodford’s investors.

“It is unclear to me why the FCA backed the scheme, which does not appear to be in the interests of Woodford investors, consumers as a whole, or UK PLC,” he said.

The FCA said: “We understand that LFS expects to start making payments to scheme creditors as soon as possible if there is no appeal of the judge’s decision.

“Investors voted overwhelmingly in support of the scheme. The small minority have now had their representations fully considered by a judge, who did not agree with their arguments.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.