U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,023.40
    -47.16 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,755.78
    -222.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.32
    -203.39 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.82
    -17.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    -1.78 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.90
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5480
    +0.0300 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2341
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.7460 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,770.45
    -1,149.44 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.76
    -23.12 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.87
    +19.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 2nd H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

·1 min read

Woodforest opens an in-store branch in H-E-B in Conroe, TX, adding to over 760 branches in 17 states nationwide

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) recently opened its second H-E-B retail branch, located at 2108 N. Frazier St. in Conroe, TX. The new 590-square-foot in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for H-E-B shoppers and area consumers.

Pictured from left are Woodforest National Bank representatives Josh Fowler, Vice President, Regional Manager - Retail; Jennifer Gonzalez, Retail Banker; Ashley Crisp, Branch Manager; Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer; Mike White, Divisional Manager, Executive VP – Retail; Cristian Lopez, Retail Banker; Jody Mendez, Retail Banker; and Christina Ochoa, Assistant Vice President, Market Manager.
Pictured from left are Woodforest National Bank representatives Josh Fowler, Vice President, Regional Manager - Retail; Jennifer Gonzalez, Retail Banker; Ashley Crisp, Branch Manager; Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer; Mike White, Divisional Manager, Executive VP – Retail; Cristian Lopez, Retail Banker; Jody Mendez, Retail Banker; and Christina Ochoa, Assistant Vice President, Market Manager.

In November, Woodforest opened its first H-E-B branch in Magnolia, TX, at 13663 FM 1488.

Headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, Woodforest has more than 760 branches across 17 states in the U.S.

"Woodforest is excited to add this new location which complements eight other locations in the Conroe area to offer our customers convenient banking products and services," said Julie Mayrant, Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer. "Our newest retail branch offers H-E-B shoppers access to convenient banking products and services within the rapidly growing Conroe market."

The new H-E-B branch is the thirtieth Woodforest  branch in Montgomery County and the ninth in Conroe, including its flagship location in downtown Conroe.

During the grand opening celebration, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce officiated a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Woodforest representatives and H-E-B store representatives.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its second H-E-B retail branch, located at 2108 N. Frazier St. in Conroe, TX, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.
Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its second H-E-B retail branch, located at 2108 N. Frazier St. in Conroe, TX, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.
Woodforest National Bank (PRNewsfoto/Woodforest National Bank)
Woodforest National Bank (PRNewsfoto/Woodforest National Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-opens-its-2nd-h-e-b-retail-branch-301733761.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba stock under pressure amid HQ move reports

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the decline in stock for Alibaba following rumors that the e-commerce company is moving its headquarters to Singapore, despite the company denying reports.

  • Lucid stock rises amid rumor of potential Saudi buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Lucid amid reports of a potential Saudi buyout.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher again today as an ongoing short squeeze seemed to lift shares of the beaten-down online used car dealer for the second day in a row. As of 10:22 a.m. ET, Carvana stock was up 26.8% on high-volume trading, following a 19.5% gain last Friday. What was also notable about today's jump is that, unlike Friday's, it came as tech stocks pulled back, meaning the squeeze wasn't correlated with any specific market news or optimism about slowing interest rates or something similar.

  • How Much Will I Make on a $1 Million Annuity?

    The amount you collect from an annuity depends on when you invest, the return your specific annuity offers and the details of your particular contract. As a result, it's difficult to provide a specific answer to what any single person … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • With Lucid Motors Buyout Talk, Here's What the Charts Indicate

    Shares of Lucid Motors soared sharply on Friday on rumors that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup. In this daily bar chart of LCID, below, I can see that prices quietly moved higher in January until Friday's huge rally on very high trading volume. LCID rallied above the 50-day moving average line and the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line.

  • 12 Cheap Energy Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap energy stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Energy Stocks To Buy. Energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), among more, managed to […]

  • Alibaba Stock Falls. The Chinese E-Commerce Giant Says Speculation About HQ Move ‘Untrue.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after speculation that the company is moving its headquarters out of the country to Singapore.

  • Why Apple is ‘no different than Rocky’ ahead of earnings: Dan Ives

    Wedbush Securities Senior Equity Research Analyst Dan Ives to discuss tech earnings expectations, Apple, consumer sentiment, tech layoffs, and the outlook for tech.

  • Best Dividend Stock to Buy: AT&T Stock vs. Intel Stock

    Dividend investors are savvy for considering AT&T (NYSE: T) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as stocks to buy. This video will compare the two dividend stocks on fundamental metrics to determine which stock is the better buy.

  • Money Supply ‘Falling Like a Stone’: Economist

    Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics Steve Hanke shares his outlook on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and the current state of the money supply.

  • 3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    While 2022 was a year for stock price corrections across the electric vehicle (EV) sector, 2023 looks to be a transition year for the businesses themselves. Europe and China are leading the way, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 11% and 19% of all new vehicles sold, respectively. With stock prices down and sales continuing to pick up, investors should look at investing in a diverse mix of EV makers in 2023.

  • Is Nikola (NKLA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Nikola (NKLA) and Paccar (PCAR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Carvana Stock: More Fuel for the Bulls

    Just a month into 2023 and shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are up by a hefty 108%. Those are indeed some impressive returns, but only tell a small part of the story. Zoom out, and even after those recent gains, you are looking at a stock that over the past year has still shaved off 94% of its value. The used car dealer’s troubles have been well-documented. A massive debt load, declining vehicle sales with the losses piling up against a backdrop of a softening economy have brought about talks of po

  • Burning Questions: 3 Stocks With Concerns in 2023

    Many growth stocks have steadily risen from their lows, giving investors hope that the worst is over. As of this writing, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is near $100 after falling to the low $80s, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is threatening $20 after falling to $12, and Wayfair (NYSE: W) has roughly doubled from its low of $28. Could a new lawsuit threaten Alphabet's advertising business?

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax

    Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • This Online Brokerage Will Pay You $3,500 Just To Open An Account

    Online brokerages are battling each other to win your account. And some are willing to pay up for it.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.