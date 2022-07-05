U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS NEW RETAIL BRANCH IN FLORIDA

·1 min read

Woodforest is proud to open its newest branch in
Jacksonville, FL– one of over 760 branches in 17 states across the U.S.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide recently opened its newest branch in Jacksonville, FL.

Woodforest National Bank recently held a grand opening for its newest retail branch in Jacksonville, FL, conveniently located inside Walmart at River City Marketplace which provides full-service banking and two onsite ATMs.
Woodforest National Bank recently held a grand opening for its newest retail branch in Jacksonville, FL, conveniently located inside Walmart at River City Marketplace which provides full-service banking and two onsite ATMs.

The new Woodforest branch located inside Walmart® at 13227 City Square, Jacksonville, FL 32218, will be the seventh branch for Woodforest in the city. The new branch is located in River City Marketplace, a regional outdoor shopping mall located near the Jacksonville International Airport. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for shoppers and area consumers.

"Our retail bankers are excited to provide great service for our customers in Jacksonville where they work and live. By having a larger presence across the city, we help increase local jobs, provide access to retail banking services and support for the community," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

 

Woodforest National Bank (PRNewsfoto/Woodforest National Bank)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-opens-new-retail-branch-in-florida-301580762.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

