WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS TWO NEW RETAIL BRANCHES IN FLORIDA

·1 min read

Woodforest proudly continues its expansion across Florida

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide recently opened two new branches in Kissimmee and Brandon, FL.

The staff at our new Woodforest Bank branch located in Kissimmee, Florida recently held a grand opening celebration to welcome our customers and shoppers. It was a great event, and our team is excited to serve this community.

The two new Woodforest branches are located inside Walmart® at 1471 East Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34744 and 11110 Causeway Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. Woodforest now has nine branches across Florida. The new in-store branches offer full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for shoppers and area consumers.

"By having a larger branch network, we broaden access to retail banking services for families and the entire community. Our new Florida branches are designed for convenience, and bankers who are ready to help customers along their financial journey," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.

Woodforest National Bank recently opened two new retail branches in Kissimmee and Brandon, FL, conveniently located inside Walmart. Both locations provide full-service banking and two onsite ATMs.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodforest-national-bank-opens-two-new-retail-branches-in-florida-301651170.html

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank

