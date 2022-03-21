U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5900
    +0.4200 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,136.78
    -252.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Woodgrain to Acquire Huttig Building Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huttig Building Products, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HBP
Huttig Building Products, Inc.
Huttig Building Products, Inc.

FRUITLAND, Idaho and ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodgrain Inc. (“Woodgrain”) and Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBP) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement has been reached whereby Woodgrain will purchase Huttig, a leading distributor of millwork, building materials, and wood products. This acquisition will significantly increase Woodgrain’s distribution network, its product offering, and its value-added services.

“Huttig has a long history as a value-added distributor, focused on service and innovation. This acquisition will increase our footprint by expanding our network, and by adding Huttig’s expertise and resources to our own, we are positioned to bring even more value to our respective customers and supply partners. We are thrilled to add Huttig’s talented associates to our Woodgrain family,” said Kelly Dame, President and Chief Executive Officer of Woodgrain.

Jon Vrabely, Huttig’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are confident that the Company’s comprehensive strategic alternatives review process that was publicly announced in October 2021 has resulted in a tremendous outcome for our stockholders, associates, and customers. The Board of Directors determined that this premium, all-cash offer would create increased value for our stockholders, while providing continued growth opportunities for our associates. We are especially pleased that we achieved a great outcome for all of our stakeholders with Woodgrain as we have enjoyed a strong partnership with them for several decades. Our organizations share many of the same values, and we are certain that the Dame family will be great stewards of the Huttig brand and legacy that has existed since 1885.”

Woodgrain will acquire Huttig in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.70 per share, or approximately $350 million including the assumption of debt. The acquisition is subject to a minimum tender of a majority of the outstanding Huttig common shares and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approval. The Huttig Board of Directors has unanimously approved the acquisition and recommends that Huttig stockholders tender their shares in the transaction.

Wells Fargo is serving as exclusive financial adviser to Woodgrain and will also serve as sole underwriter for the transaction financing. Stoel Rives is serving as legal advisor to Woodgrain on the transaction.

Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor to Huttig. Baker McKenzie is serving as legal advisor to Huttig on the transaction.

About Woodgrain

Woodgrain is one of the leading millwork operations with locations throughout the United States and Chile. With 68 years of quality craftsmanship and service, Woodgrain is a leading producer of mouldings, doors, and windows. Woodgrain, Inc. is headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho with six divisions and over 30 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in the United States and South America. For the nearest distributor of Woodgrain products, visit www.woodgrain.com.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 138th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

Huttig Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to Huttig management’s expectations about future conditions, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Woodgrain, including the expected timing, completion and effects of the transaction. In some cases, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “may,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Actual business, market or other conditions may differ materially from management’s expectations and, accordingly, may affect Huttig’s sales and profitability, liquidity and future value. Any forward-looking statements represent management’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date, and Huttig undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Among the risks, contingencies and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements or could result in the failure of the proposed transaction to be completed are the following: the failure to obtain the necessary minimum tender of shares of Huttig’s Common Stock; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory or other governmental approvals for the proposed transaction, or if obtained, the possibility of being subjected to conditions that could result in a material delay in, or the abandonment of, the proposed transaction or otherwise have an adverse effect on Huttig; continued availability of financing or alternatives for the financing provided in the Woodgrain debt commitment letter; the failure to satisfy required closing conditions; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the effect of restrictions placed on Huttig and its subsidiaries’ ability to operate their businesses under the Merger Agreement between Huttig and Woodgrain, including the Huttig’s ability to pursue alternatives to the proposed transaction; the risk of disruption resulting from the proposed transaction, including the diversion of Huttig management’s attention from ongoing business operations; the effect the announcement of the proposed transaction on Huttig’s ability to retain and hire key employees; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on Huttig’s business relationships, operating results and businesses generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Huttig related to the proposed transaction; the amount of the costs, fees and expenses related to the proposed transaction; and the occurrence of any event giving rise to the right of a party to terminate the Merger Agreement.

Information describing other risks and uncertainties affecting Huttig that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements may be found in Huttig’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” in Huttig’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Notice to Huttig Investors and Security Holders

This press release relates to a tender offer (the Offer) and merger involving Huttig and Woodgrain. The Offer has not yet commenced. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a substitute for the tender offer materials or any other documents that Woodgrain or Huttig may file with the SEC or send to Huttig’s stockholders in connection with the Offer. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of Huttig’s Common Stock will only be made pursuant to an offer to purchase and related tender offer materials. At the time the Offer is commenced, Woodgrain and its subsidiary (Merger Sub) will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and thereafter Huttig will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the Offer. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. ANY HOLDERS OF SHARES OF HUTTIG COMMON STOCK ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES OF COMMON STOCK. Huttig investors and security holders will be able to obtain the tender offer materials and any other documents filed with the SEC, when available, free of charge at the SEC’s web site, www.sec.gov, and, to the extent filed by Huttig with the SEC, Huttig’s website, www.huttig.com, or by a request in writing to Huttig at 555 Maryville University Drive, Suite 400, St. Louis, Missouri 63141, Attention: Corporate Secretary. In addition, copies of the tender offer materials filed with the SEC by Woodgrain and Merger Sub can be obtained, when filed, free of charge by directing a request to the Information Agent for the Offer, which will be named in the Schedule TO.

For more information, contact:

Woodgrain: Pete Intza

Phone: 470-407-5979

Email: pete.intza@woodgrain.com

Huttig: Bernie Ferrari

Phone: 314-216-2898

Email: bferrari@huttig.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today

    An analyst has increased his price target on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), based upon the potential for more stock buybacks and an eventual windfall from the current conflict in Europe. Lockheed and other defense contractors have been in focus since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says that the move frees up cash for Lockheed to dramatically expand its share-repurchase program, estimating that each incremental $1 billion in shares repurchased would add about $0.25 per share to annual earnings.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Boeing, suppliers' shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    Media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. Following the crash, Chinese state media said the airline has grounded its 737-800 fleet, which according to the flight tracking website had 109 such planes.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Boeing’s Tenuous Recovery in China Shaken by 737 Jet Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. faces a new crisis after a 737 jet fell out of the sky in China, renewing concerns about its best-selling family of planes and extending one of the most turbulent periods in the aviation titan’s century-long history.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found,

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]