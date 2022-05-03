U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,168.34
    +12.96 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,074.80
    +13.30 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,576.34
    +40.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.66
    -1.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.20
    -0.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.70
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0660 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8350
    -0.3460 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,347.84
    -608.33 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.60
    -3.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.26
    -25.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Woodgrain Acquires Huttig Building Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huttig Building Products, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HBP
Huttig Building Products, Inc.
Huttig Building Products, Inc.

FRUITLAND, Idaho and ST. LOUIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodgrain Inc. (“Woodgrain”) and Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig,”) are pleased to announce that Woodgrain has completed its acquisition of Huttig, a leading distributor of millwork, building materials, and wood products. This acquisition will significantly increase Woodgrain’s distribution network, its product offering, and its value-added services.

The cash tender offer for Huttig announced on March 28, 2022 expired at 11:59 p.m. on May 2, 2022. Based on information from the depositary for the tender offer, 19,250,622 shares representing approximately 70.4% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Huttig, were tendered and not withdrawn before the expiration of the offer. All of the tendered shares were accepted for payment on May 3, 2022 and, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated March 20, 2022 between Woodgrain, HBP Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) and Huttig (and as described in the Offer to Purchase previously distributed to Huttig shareholders), Merger Sub merged into Huttig pursuant to Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”), and all untendered Huttig shares, other than those that perfected appraisal rights under the DGCL, were cancelled and converted into the right to receive $10.70 per share.

Former Huttig shareholders who did not tender shares and whose shares were converted in the merger into the right to receive $10.70 cash per share may contact the information agent regarding payment: Georgeson LLC, toll free at 888-607-9252.

Wells Fargo served as exclusive financial adviser to Woodgrain and also served as sole underwriter for the transaction financing. Stoel Rives served as legal advisor to Woodgrain on the transaction.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Huttig. Baker McKenzie served as legal advisor to Huttig on the transaction.

About Woodgrain,

Woodgrain is one of the leading millwork operations with locations throughout the United States and Chile. With 68 years of quality craftsmanship and service, Woodgrain is a leading producer of mouldings, doors, and windows. Woodgrain Inc. is headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho with six divisions and over 30 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in the United States and South America.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 138th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

For more information, contact:

Woodgrain: Pete Intza

Phone: 470-407-5979

Email: pete.intza@woodgrain.com

Huttig: Bernie Ferrari

Phone: 314-216-2898

Email: bferrari@huttig.com


Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast. Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Elliott offers $1 billion to help separate Western Digital's Flash business

    The San Jose, California-based company's shares rose about 10% to $59.28 in trading before the bell, following Elliott's letter to the Board. Elliott offered over $1 billion of incremental equity capital into the Flash business, which the hedge fund believes would be worth $17 billion to $20 billion. Western Digital, which makes hard drives, USB drives and memory cards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Major Activist Investor Sees 50% Upside in This Canadian Oil Giant

    The problem for Canadian oil giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is that this return, while impressive, lags those of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus, which have posted gains of 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same time frame. This gap has attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Management, which has taken a 3.7% stake in the company . Elliott is a large hedge fund (with over $50 billion in assets under management)  that is known for getting involved in companies that it feels are underperforming and pushing for changes.

  • 2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't

    Stock splits are entirely cosmetic, but they give smaller investors a chance to buy these high-quality companies.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Big Stock Bears Say S&P 500 Bottom Still Another 700 Points Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a fact of life in struggling markets: someone is always saying things will get worse. According to a number of prominent equity strategists, they’re about to get a lot worse.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Gl

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis

    (Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc cut full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and the suspension of operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine dent sales, sending the luxury cosmetics maker's shares down 8%. The restrictions in China, a major growth market for global luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in demand for cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump, leading the Clinique skincare maker to also miss third-quarter sales estimates. Estee Lauder's Asia-Pacific sales fell for the first time in nearly two years as the restraints in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from distribution facilities.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.