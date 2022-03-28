U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,838.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,970.50
    -14.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.90
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    -16.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6440
    -0.2300 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,203.53
    +481.51 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.17
    +6.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Woodgrain Inc. Announces Commencement of the Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huttig Building Products, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HBP

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodgrain Inc. (“Parent”) announced today that its affiliate, HBP Merger Sub, Inc. (“Purchaser”), commenced the previously announced cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock (the “Shares”) of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBP) (“Huttig”) at a price of $10.70 per share, net to the seller, in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) executed on March 20, 2022 and announced by Woodgrain and Huttig on March 21, 2022.

The $10.70 per share all-cash tender offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 28, 2022, and represents a premium of approximately 12.6% over Huttig’s closing share price on March 21, 2022, the last trading day prior to announcement of the transaction with Huttig; a premium of approximately 13.1% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price over the 30-day trading period ended March 21, 2022; and a premium of approximately 105% to the closing price on October 13, 2021, the date Huttig publicly announced it was considering strategic alternatives.

A tender offer statement on Schedule TO that includes the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal setting forth the terms and conditions of the tender offer has been filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Purchaser. Additionally, Huttig is filing a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that will include the recommendation of Huttig’s board of directors that Huttig’s stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer.

The tender offer will expire one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time on April 25, 2022, unless the tender offer is extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The completion of the tender offer is conditioned upon, among other things, (i) a minimum number of Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer such that, together with the number of Shares then owned by Purchaser or its affiliates (if any), Purchaser will have, immediately after giving effect to the acceptance of payment for Shares in the tender offer, at least one vote more than 50% of the aggregate voting power of all issued and outstanding Shares, (ii) expiration or termination of any waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976 and (iii) other customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the tender offer, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, the Purchaser will, as soon as practicable, merge with and into Huttig, with Huttig continuing as the surviving corporation and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, under Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law, without prior notice to, or any action by, any other stockholder of Huttig. Upon completion of the transaction, Huttig will cease to be a publicly traded company.

Georgeson LLC is acting as information agent for Huttig in the tender offer. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as depositary and paying agent in the tender offer. Requests for documents and questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to Georgeson LLC by telephone at 888-607-9252.

About Woodgrain

Woodgrain is one of the leading millwork operations with locations throughout the United States and Chile. With 68 years of quality craftsmanship and service, Woodgrain is a leading producer of mouldings, doors, and windows. Woodgrain, Inc. is headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho with six divisions and over 30 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in the United States and South America.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 138th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig’s wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” relating to the acquisition of Huttig by Parent. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should”, “predict”, “goal”, “strategy”, “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek” and similar expressions and variations thereof. These words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Parent and Huttig have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and trends that they believe may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs of Parent and Huttig. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements in future periods to differ materially from those assumed, projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following factors: the ability of Parent and Huttig to complete the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger in the anticipated timeframe or at all, including the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the offer contemplated thereby and the other conditions set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger, the potential effects of the acquisition on Huttig, the participation of third parties in the consummation of the transaction and the combined company, the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the transaction may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; uncertainties as to how many of Huttig’s stockholders will tender their shares in the offer; the risk that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Huttig’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The information contained in this document is provided only as of the date hereof, and no party undertakes any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Important additional information will be filed with the SEC

The tender offer for the outstanding shares of common stock of Huttig has commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Huttig common stock, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Parent and its acquisition subsidiary will file with the SEC upon commencement of the tender offer. Woodgrain has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and Huttig will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the offer.

THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT (AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY AND CONSIDERED BY HUTTIG’S STOCKHOLDERS BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER.

Both the tender offer statement and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be mailed to Huttig’s stockholders free of charge. Stockholders will be able to obtain the tender offer materials and any other documents filed with the SEC, when available, free of charge at the SEC’s web site, www.sec.gov, and, to the extent filed by Huttig with the SEC, Huttig’s website, www.huttig.com, or by a request in writing to Huttig at 555 Maryville University Drive, Suite 400, St. Louis, Missouri 63141, Attention: Corporate Secretary. In addition to these documents Huttig files annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC, which are also available for free at www.sec.gov. In addition, the solicitation/recommendation statement and the other documents filed by Huttig with the SEC will be available for free at www.huttig.com.

HUTTIG’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE TO AND THE SCHEDULE 14D-9 CAREFULLY, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO, AS WELL AS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF SHARES OF HUTTIG COMMON STOCK SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES.

Huttig stockholders will be able to obtain the tender offer statement on Schedule TO (including the Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials) and the related solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the tender offer statement on Schedule TO (including the Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials) and the related solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 may be obtained free of charge from Georgeson LLC, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104; Telephone number: 888-607-9252.


Recommended Stories

  • Weather Forecast for Monday, March 28

    The latest forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Why Sonos Rallied Nearly 15% Today

    What happened Shares of consumer electronic outfit Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were up 14.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor's is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

  • AMC stock closes 45% higher on Monday, here's why

    AMC's (AMC) stock soared 45% on Monday. Shares closed at $29.33 each, above their highest closing level of the year in early January.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Rolls-Royce Falls Back as Golden Share Reality Damps Merger Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares slumped as much as 12%, reversing some of Friday’s gains, as analysts talked down the possibility of a takeover bid for the aircraft-engine maker.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Ford Stock Has Slumped. Executive Chair Bill Ford Buys Large Block of Shares.

    Henry Ford’s great-grandson bought a block of Ford Motor stock worth $4.5 million. The stock has slid 30% so far this year.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • Tesla Stock Jumped. It’s Planning Another Split.

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."