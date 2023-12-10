Woodman’s Food Market eyeing future store in Rib Mountain

A representative for Woodman's Food Market will discuss preliminary site plans Wednesday with the village of Rib Mountain Plan Commission for a potential 239,000-square-foot grocery store with 610 parking spaces along with a convenience store with oil change center and car wash.

RIB MOUNTAIN − Could Woodman’s Food Market be coming to Rib Mountain?

A representative for the supermarket chain has requested a preapplication discussion with the village’s Plan Commission during its 5 p.m. meeting Wednesday at the village municipal center, 227800 Snowbird Ave., according to the agenda.

The proposed grocery store and convenience store would be built between Cloverland Lane, Swan Avenue and Morning Glory Lane, near Aldi and Goodwill.

The representative has provided the committee with preliminary site plans for discussion that show a 239,000-square-foot grocery store with 610 parking spaces along with a convenience store with oil change center and car wash. Official development plans have not been submitted.

A representative for Woodman's Food Market will discuss preliminary site plans Wednesday with the village of Rib Mountain Plan Commission for a potential 239,000-square-foot grocery store with 610 parking spaces along with a convenience store with oil change center and car wash.

No action will be taken on the potential project at the meeting.

Woodman's Markets was founded in 1919 as a produce stand in Janesville. It currently has 19 stores spanning from northern Wisconsin to the greater Chicago area, according to its website. Stores feature a large selection of grocery items, liquor selection, online shopping with pickup and delivery and gas stations with oil change centers.

The nearest locations are in Appleton, Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison.

