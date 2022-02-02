U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Keeley Sidow Cyber Practice Director

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Keeley Sidow has joined the firm as Cyber Practice Director. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Keeley served nine years at Aon, where most recently, she led the cyber practice for the Western region.

Woodruff Sawyer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Woodruff Sawyer)

As the Cyber Practice Director, Keeley will continue to build upon Woodruff Sawyer's expertise in cyber liability, an increasingly vital line of insurance, manage a dedicated team of cyber insurance experts and support the growth of the cyber liability practice at Woodruff Sawyer. She will be based in the San Francisco office.

Sidow says, "I joined the team at Woodruff Sawyer because it's always been a fierce competitor and I was impressed with their deep expertise in cyber, which enables the delivery of unique client solutions. Combined with the team's camaraderie, collaboration and excellent client first service, I'm really looking forward to digging in and being a part of the growth of our cyber practice."

Dan Burke, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President and National Cyber Practice Leader adds, "Keeley is a true expert in cyber risk and brings phenomenal experience to the Woodruff Sawyer team. We've long recognized her ability to provide creative solutions to clients, her dedication to service and willingness to tackle any challenge - skills that are a necessity in today's difficult cyber insurance market. We are thrilled to have her join us at Woodruff Sawyer and look forward to the positive impact she will bring our clients."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

CONTACT: press@woodruffsawyer.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodruff-sawyer-appoints-keeley-sidow-cyber-practice-director-301473838.html

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

