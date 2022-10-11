U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,609.16
    -3.23 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,386.86
    +183.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,510.41
    -31.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.81
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.19
    -1.94 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.70
    +6.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.17 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8980
    +0.0100 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1132
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6400
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,140.72
    -155.81 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.99
    +2.67 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.01
    -65.30 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide Covers the Risks Facing Private Equity in an Uncertain Environment

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide. Woodruff Sawyer has been working with the private equity, venture capital, and M&A community for over 25 years and advises on 150+ transactions per year, ranging from middle market growth equity deals, strategic acquisitions, traditional private equity buyouts, and SPAC/de-SPAC transactions.

Woodruff Sawyer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Woodruff Sawyer)
Woodruff Sawyer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Woodruff Sawyer)

Despite economic conditions, there is still competition for deals.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop of 2022 has caused significant market upheaval and the general M&A world is in a much different place than it was in Q4 2021. The highest inflation in 40 years, supply chain issues from COVID-19, interest rate hikes, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all added to an environment that has seen significantly decreased deal volume and lower overall valuations for sellers. Even so, there is a record amount of dry powder that needs to be deployed by US private equity firms, and despite economic conditions, there is still competition for deals.

Within this uncertain environment, Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 Private Equity and M&A Looking Ahead Guide provides a roadmap for private equity and strategic M&A deal teams as they navigate these deal processes. Covering such trends as the softening Representations & Warranties insurance (RWI) market, the rise in the use of RWI for secondary financing, ongoing underwriter scrutiny in cyber insurance, the trend of rethinking insurance as a mechanism for improving the EBITDA margin, and increasing private and corporate divestitures, the Guide is an invaluable source for dealmakers in need of expert advice.

Luke Parsons, Partner & Senior Vice President of the Private Equity Practice at Woodruff Sawyer notes "Transactional risk and insurance due diligence advisory work is intrinsic to our DNA and we've infused that into our 2023 Looking Ahead Guide. While not the top priority on a deal team's radar, insurance, employee benefits and general risk management concerns are beginning to be more of a priority for private equity deal professionals. Having an expert team of insurance advisors will help deal teams act with more speed and certainty regarding the key protector and mitigator of EBITDA risk for companies: insurance."

For deeper insights, advice and our predictions for the mergers and acquisitions and private equity landscape in 2023, read the full Guide.

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact: press@woodruffsawyer.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodruff-sawyers-2023-private-equity-and-ma-looking-ahead-guide-covers-the-risks-facing-private-equity-in-an-uncertain-environment-301645172.html

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

Recommended Stories

  • Is NIO Stock a Buy Now?

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in Sept. 2018. However, both NIO and Li are still far ahead of their smaller American counterparts like Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which expects to produce 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is trying to ramp up its production to manufacture 25,000 vehicles this year.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Are Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, the company's...

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • 12 Best Forever Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best forever stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more of the valuable companies, go directly to 5 Best Forever Stocks to Buy Now. The S&P 500, NASDAQ, and Dow indices have experienced a significant dip since the start of 2022, providing attractive investment opportunities […]

  • Stocks fall, Microsoft stock in the red

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading on Tuesday.

  • 2 Magnificent Index Funds That Could Make You a Stock Market Millionaire

    Fortunately, it is still possible to become a stock market millionaire with less than $162 per week. Here are two index funds that could help you build a $1 million portfolio. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Down 46%, Is Royal Caribbean Stock Finally a Buy?

    Trading recently for $43 per share, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was down a staggering 46% year to date -- despite a booming sales recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With their tight spaces and often poor ventilation, passenger ships became ideal incubators for the fast-spreading virus. The dramatic drop in income (Royal Caribbean generated an operating loss of $4.6 billion in 2020 and $3.87 billion in 2021) forced the company to sell some of its older ships, issue new shares, and tap the debt markets to raise the capital it needed to survive.

  • 1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst James Faucette has a price target on Mastercard (NYSE: MA) -- one of the top dogs in the payments industry -- of $441. Let's find out why Faucette might be so excited about Mastercard's future. In 2022 alone Mastercard is down nearly 19%, despite the business's continued success.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon says don’t be surprised if the S&P 500 loses another one-fifth of its value. While such a plunge would fray trader nerves and stress retirement accounts, history shows it wouldn’t require any major departures from past precedents to occur. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once