The Woods, glamping in Fennville, will open for reservations soon

FENNVILLE — Seven years ago, Jacqueline Petro took the leap into business ownership, opening The 205 Coffee Bar in downtown Holland.

But she recently passed the torch to new owners. These days, she's working on a new project: The Woods Luxury Camping.

The Woods, located on 45 acres in Fennville, has 15 cabins with "luxurious" interiors close to local vineyards and breweries.

“Creativity and growth come from unexpected places and experiences, and The Woods is an invitation for guests to unleash their creativity in the heart of nature,” Petro said. “It’s an escape where the unexpected meets the extraordinary luxury of our handcrafted cabins and stunning surroundings.”

The Woods Luxury Camping in Fennville is a new creation from former The 205 Coffee Bar owner Jacqueline Petro.

Along with the "glamping" cabins, The Woods has EV chargers, a contemporary bathhouse, a community gathering space, complimentary continental breakfast and s’mores.

“The Woods is more than a retreat away from the hustle and stress of everyday life,” Petro said. “Our vision was to create a haven where our guests can acquire a cabin in the middle of the woods for a few days and connect with nature without sacrificing the comforts of a luxury retreat.”

Petro said the decision to sell The 205 was driven by a desire for an enhanced quality of life, and the opportunity to work alongside her family.

“The exploration of the glamping concept became a turning point, recognizing the untapped potential it offered in West Michigan,” Petro said. “The prospect of creating a family-oriented business in my preferred environment, and the chance to share this retreat with others is definitely a win/win.”

The Woods Luxury Camping in Fennville will begin reservation booking Feb. 13.

Lisa Mize, executive director of The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the community is thrilled to welcome The Woods and said it only adds to the charm and allure of the region.

“As we continue to showcase the beauty of Saugatuck, Douglas and Fennville, The Woods adds an exciting chapter to our narrative,” Mize wrote in a release.

Reservations open Feb. 13. For more information, visit bookthewoods.com.

