Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Company Secretary Change

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
·1 min read
Woodside Energy Group Ltd

CHANGE OF ADDITIONAL COMPANY SECRETARY

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / (ASX:WDS)(NYSE:WDS)(LSE:WDS) Mr Andrew Cox has ceased to be an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022. Mr Cox will continue in the role of Vice President Legal & Group General Counsel.

The Board has appointed Ms Lucy Bowman as an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022.


Contacts:

INVESTORS
Matthew Turnbull
M: +1 (713) 448-0956
M: +61 410 471 079

Derek Lau
M: +61 413 286 251
E: investor@woodside.com

MEDIA
Christine Forster
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.forster@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721263/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Company-Secretary-Change

