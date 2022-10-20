Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Company Secretary Change
CHANGE OF ADDITIONAL COMPANY SECRETARY
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / (ASX:WDS)(NYSE:WDS)(LSE:WDS) Mr Andrew Cox has ceased to be an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022. Mr Cox will continue in the role of Vice President Legal & Group General Counsel.
The Board has appointed Ms Lucy Bowman as an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022.
INVESTORS
Derek Lau
MEDIA
This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com
