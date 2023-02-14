U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Line-Item Guidance and Other Items

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
·1 min read
Woodside Energy Group Ltd

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Woodside's 2022 full-year results are scheduled for release on Monday, 27 February 2023.

Woodside announced line-item guidance and other information relevant to the 2022 full-year results, including information about future application of Woodside's depreciation policy, to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Tuesday 14 February 2023. The announcement is available at https://www.woodside.com/investors/investor-announcements.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739255/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Line-Item-Guidance-and-Other-Items

