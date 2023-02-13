Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting 2023

Announcement

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Woodside's Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 10:00 AWST / 12:00 AEDT (21:00 CDT Thursday, 27 April) in Perth, Western Australia.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd, Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture

The closing date for receipt of director nominations is Tuesday, 21 February 2023.



Contacts:

INVESTORS



Matthew Turnbull (Group)

M: +61 410 471 079



Sarah Peyman (Australia)

M: +61 457 513 249



Rohan Goudge (US)

M: +1 (713) 679-1550

E: investor@woodside.com

MEDIA



Christine Forster

M: +61 484 112 469

E: christine.forster@woodside.com

