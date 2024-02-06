Is Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Trading At A 44% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Woodside Energy Group fair value estimate is AU$57.17

Woodside Energy Group is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of AU$32.29

The US$34.34 analyst price target for WDS is 40% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.34b US$2.51b US$4.10b US$5.23b US$5.08b US$5.02b US$5.01b US$5.03b US$5.08b US$5.14b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.25% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.94% Est @ 1.28% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$2.2k US$2.2k US$3.3k US$3.9k US$3.5k US$3.2k US$2.9k US$2.7k US$2.6k US$2.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$29b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.1b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.1%) = US$90b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$90b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$42b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$71b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$32.3, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Woodside Energy Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.170. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Woodside Energy Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WDS.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Woodside Energy Group, we've put together three further items you should look at:

