Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (ASX:WDS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Woodside Energy Group's (ASX:WDS) stock is up by a considerable 8.9% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Woodside Energy Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Woodside Energy Group is:

18% = US$6.6b ÷ US$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Woodside Energy Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Woodside Energy Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Woodside Energy Group's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Woodside Energy Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Woodside Energy Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Woodside Energy Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Woodside Energy Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 61%, meaning the company only retains 39% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Woodside Energy Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 82% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 7.4% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Woodside Energy Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

