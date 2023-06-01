Woodside Energy Group's (ASX:WDS) investors will be pleased with their decent 79% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) share price is up 46% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 23% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 26% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Woodside Energy Group was able to grow its EPS at 111% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.49.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Woodside Energy Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Woodside Energy Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Woodside Energy Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 79%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Woodside Energy Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Woodside Energy Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Woodside Energy Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Woodside Energy Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

