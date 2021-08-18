U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,274.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.50
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.00
    +8.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.79
    +0.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6290
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,214.53
    -1,259.68 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.18
    -53.18 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.85
    +195.38 (+0.71%)
     

Woodside investors jittery on petroleum merger, BHP falls on listing change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Shares in BHP Group Ltd. and Woodside Petroleum fell on Wednesday as investors digested details of the Perth-based oil and gas group's $40 billion merger with BHP's petroleum arm, with some questioning the value of the deal for Woodside.

While a 6% fall in BHP's share price was linked to a decision to end its UK dual listing, where its shares have traditionally traded at a large discount, a fall of up to 4% in Woodside reflected concerns about the expansion, they said.

"It may be difficult to get a vote across the line, with Woodside shareholders likely to question the value of the merger," said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments at Van Eck Australia, a shareholder in both BHP and Woodside.

"Woodside is one of the worst-performing companies within the energy sector globally post-COVID; the company doesn't yet have a strong mandate to enter a deal of such questionable value and this could further drag on Woodside's shares," he said.

BHP agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside in a nil-premium merger, in return for new Woodside shares which will go to BHP shareholders, who will own 48% of the enlarged group.

The deal will make Woodside a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer, giving it oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico, gas in Trinidad and Tobago and ageing assets in Australia's Bass Strait, while doubling its stake in North West Shelf LNG.

However, it has raised concerns about the strategic sense of expanding in oil and taking on ageing gas assets with big decommissioning costs.

Investors said the fall in Woodside shares was also partly due to worries about an overhang of stock as BHP investors who want to get out of fossil fuels would look to dump the shares.

The stock was down 0.7% in afternoon trade, underperforming local rivals Santos and Oil Search, which were both up 1%.

Woodside's new chief executive, Meg O'Neill, said while investors were very familiar with BHP's Australian oil and gas assets, they did not appreciate the value of its Gulf of Mexico oil stakes - Mad Dog, Atlantis and Shenzi.

​ "Those are just first-class top-tier assets that will be very cash accretive to the merged company," O'Neill told Reuters.

Analysts were more upbeat about the long term, saying the deal would give Woodside more growth options, beyond its $12 billion Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion, and the company would benefit from strong cash generation at BHP's debt-free assets.

"It's a logical deal between the parties," said Argo Investments portfolio manager Andy Forster. "I do think ultimately shareholders will vote for it."

Woodside aims to put the deal to a vote in the second quarter of 2022.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said Woodside shareholders may be painted into a corner, noting that, as part of the deal, Woodside gave BHP an option to give up its stake in the Scarborough project for $1 billion if Woodside makes a final investment decision on the project by Dec. 15.

Woodside would then be the sole owner of Scarborough and have to fund the whole project by itself, which it currently cannot afford.

"Shareholders may have little choice but to vote the merger through because it would pose a serious balance sheet overhang," Kavonic said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    The S&P 500 declined after closing at an all-time high by the end of Monday's session. That marked the index's fifth consecutive record close. The Dow and Nasdaq also traded lower.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • More Top Funds Dump Chinese Stocks While Big IPO Bet Flops

    Big hedge funds soured on Chinese stocks in Q2 as Beijing's regulatory crackdown across the private sector ramped up.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) crashed on Tuesday and were down 11% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. Instead, you can blame bigger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and the bank that just blasted them. In a report released Monday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reiterated underperform ratings on two of the biggest names in lithium metal, Albemarle and Livent.