Woodside Says Ended Talks Over Combination With Rival Santos
(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd. ended talks with smaller rival Santos Ltd. over a potential combination that would have created a dominant liquefied natural gas supplier in Asia.
Recent major oil and gas sector deals have involved low premiums and Woodside had flagged last month it would only pursue a transaction that delivered value for investors.
“We continue to be disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions and capital management,” Woodside’s Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said Wednesday in a statement. The supplier “considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation,” she said.
