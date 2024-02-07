Advertisement
Woodside Says Ended Talks Over Combination With Rival Santos

David Stringer
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd. ended talks with smaller rival Santos Ltd. over a potential combination that would have created a dominant liquefied natural gas supplier in Asia.

Recent major oil and gas sector deals have involved low premiums and Woodside had flagged last month it would only pursue a transaction that delivered value for investors.

“We continue to be disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions and capital management,” Woodside’s Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said Wednesday in a statement. The supplier “considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation,” she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

