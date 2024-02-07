Woodside Says Ended Talks Over Combination With Rival Santos

(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd. ended talks with smaller rival Santos Ltd. over a potential combination that would have created a dominant liquefied natural gas supplier in Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Recent major oil and gas sector deals have involved low premiums and Woodside had flagged last month it would only pursue a transaction that delivered value for investors.

“We continue to be disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions and capital management,” Woodside’s Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said Wednesday in a statement. The supplier “considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.