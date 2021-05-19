Woodstock Sterile Solutions Adds Pharmaceutical Industry Veterans to its Board of Directors

Seven-member board will work to grow company, increase profitability

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced the addition of three pharmaceutical industry veterans to serve as independent members of its Board of Directors. Lee Karras, Itzhak Krinsky, and David Seltzer, will join Paul Josephs, the CEO of Woodstock Sterile Solutions, and three members of owner SK Capital Partners on the seven-member Board.

"I look forward to working with the members of our Board to build on the early success we have had at Woodstock Sterile Solutions," says Josephs. "The blow-fill-seal industry is growing fast, and Woodstock Sterile Solutions has great prospects for growth. The breadth of knowledge and experience each of our Board members brings to our organization is invaluable as we work toward becoming the market leader."

Lee Karras, currently the CEO of Noramco, has worked in healthcare and pharmaceutical services for more than 30 years, with a special focus on sterile products. "Having worked as a CEO for multiple pharma organizations backed by private equity, I have a unique perspective that should be additive to other Board members with varying skills sets. I look forward to working with Paul and the Woodstock management team to expand Woodstock's service offering, focus on operational and regulatory excellence and grow its commercial pipeline," says Karras.

Itzhak Krinsky is a senior industry executive with more than 15 years of experience in pharmaceuticals, having joined Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2005 as head of business development. He currently sits on a number of boards for various organizations, including Wavelength Pharmaceuticals. In 2016, he was named one of the top 100 most influential people in the pharmaceutical industry. "I have built strong relationships in the pharmaceutical industry around the world. As a member of the Board, I will work to help Paul and the Woodstock team reach new potential customers and will use the management experience I have gained with previous carve out organizations to help grow the business."

David Seltzer is CEO and Founder of Reliable 1 Laboratories LLC is a distributor of OTC medications and nutritional supplements to independent pharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, hospitals, and government organizations. Seltzer previously served as President and CEO and later Chairman of Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co., Inc., which was acquired by Akorn Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2014. "I believe my experience at Hi-Tech Pharmacal, which also produced niche sterile products, will be advantageous to me as a board member and advisor to Woodstock. Woodstock is one of only a handful of quality suppliers in sterile products and I see great growth potential. I am happy to be a part of a great board of directors with great experience and to join alongside of SK Capital who has great knowledge and success in this industry," says Seltzer.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

