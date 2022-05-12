Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market Estimated to Account for a Net Worth of US$ 68.3 Mn By 2029, Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

NEWARK, Del, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge in the cost of raw materials such as roundwood and timber has increased operational costs and reduced profit margins for manufacturers. Revenue from the global woodworking circular saw blades market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2029, which stands at a valuation of US$ 50.4 Mn in 2022. Shipments of woodworking circular saw blades are estimated to account for a net worth of US$ 68.3 Mn by 2029.



This is anticipated to reinforce the sale of powerful and efficient saw blades, so as to reduce material wastage and increase productivity. In addition, carbide material for tips of circular saw blades provide abrasion resistance, significant reduction in kerf, longer serving life, and ability to saw thick and strong woods.

Key Takeaways from Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market Study

Sales through numerous online platforms is gaining prominence, as these online sites enable customers to choose products according to their requirements. Many retailers and distributors are focusing on offering their products through online platforms to gain significant share in the market.

Increased use of furniture in commercial and residential sectors, and the use of wood as a thermal and electrical insulator in industrial and manufacturing sectors are expected to bolster the sales of woodworking circular saw blades, with timber and wood processing industries performing substantially well.

Spurring demand for woodworking operations for the manufacturing of household furniture and use of wood in the designing of basic utilities in commercial constructions are anticipated to bolster the demand for woodworking circular saw blades. With increment in the use of circular saw blades for application in small-scale operations, 100 – 200 mm diameter blades are projected to experience hefty growth in the market.

“Rising demand for woodworking circular saw blades for plumbing & carpentry, owing to their inherent reliability, such as accuracy, ease of use, and precision, creates a positive environment for the growth of the woodworking circular saw blades market.”

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market: Competition Overview

The global woodworking circular saw blades market is perfectly competitive, with the presence of a significant number of organized and unorganized players actively operating in the global market. Freud Tools, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker, and Homag Group are identified as prominent players in the global woodworking circular saw blades market. Key players are focusing on manufacturing diverse blades for efficient performance in different operations.

Key Players mentioned in report are Freud SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker, Tenryu Saw Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hilti Corporation, DEWALT, HiKOKI, Diablo Tools, Stark S.p.A., August Blecher KG,C.M.T. Utensili SpA, Karnasch Professional Tools GmbH, Kinkelder BV, PILANA Group a.s., Amana Tool Corporation, Breton S.p.A, Laguna Tools, Dimar Group, Homag Group

Asia Pacific Offering Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

The demand for woodworking circular saw blades is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years, owing to flourishing residential and commercial construction activities in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. Rising demand from the furniture industry is expected to drive the sales of saw blades during the forecast period. High use of wooden furniture and timber for construction in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to propel the growth of the woodworking circular saw blades market.

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market Segmentation-

Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market By Mode of Operation (Stationary Machines, Hand Machines), Blade Type (Framing Blades, Rip-cut Blades, Crosscut Blades, Plywood Cut Blades), Diameter (Less than 100 mm, 100-200 mm, 200-300 mm, More than 300 mm), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) & Region - Forecast 2022-2029

