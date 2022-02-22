WoodWorks Announces 2022 Partners

Image

Industry partnerships support non-profit's work to advance opportunities for building sustainably with wood

Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center, Clemson University

Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center, Clemson University

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is pleased to announce its 2022 partners, which represent all facets of the wood products industry. It is through their financial support that WoodWorks, a non-profit organization, can deliver on its programs to support developers, architects, engineers, and others involved in the design and building of wood structures.

"Support from our diverse group of industry partners empowers WoodWorks and, in turn, the AEC professionals and developers we support," says Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks' President and CEO. "The advancement of sustainable and innovative design is made possible through their investment in our mission and furthers the ongoing exchange of ideas, technologies, and expertise needed to produce high-performing buildings."

"Our team is excited to continue providing free project support and technical education for teams designing commercial and multi-family wood buildings, and to grow newer initiatives like the WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN) and Mass Timber Construction Program, which foster collaboration and training in the industry."

Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), USDA Forest Service, and Forestry Innovation Investment. These organizations work to foster healthy forests, wood-centric research, skilled forestry jobs in rural communities, and more resilient local economies.

Manufacturing and supplier partners include:

Board Partners

Boise Cascade

Georgia-Pacific

LP Building Solutions

West Fraser

Weyerhaeuser

Market Development Partners

Binderholz Mass Timber

DR Johnson

Freres Lumber

Global IFS

HASSLACHER Group

Rosboro

Sansin

SmartLam

StructureCraft

Vaagen Timbers

Industry Advantage Partners

Eurotec

Kalesnikoff

RedBuilt

Simpson Strong-Tie

Story continues

WoodWorks also collaborates with wood industry partners, including Think Wood, the American Wood Council, Canadian Wood Council, and, specific to the non-residential sector, APA - The Engineered Wood Association.

WoodWorks' value lies in its expertise and credibility. By supporting all wood building systems and technologies, it is able to help design teams identify the most appropriate wood solutions for their projects while providing the knowledge and resources to use them effectively.

Contact: media@woodworks.org

# # #

Related Images













Image 1: Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center, Clemson University





Cooper Carry / photo Jonathan Hillyer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



