U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,583.00
    +24.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    +171.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,730.25
    +109.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,146.30
    +10.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.37 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    +0.82 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3251
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6240
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,618.19
    +2,693.90 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.47
    +31.64 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.18
    +64.15 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

Woola raises €2.5M Seed led by Future Ventures to replace bubble wrap with wool

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Some 55 billion parcels are shipped in bubble wrap every year. Plastic bubble wrap is reliant on fossil fuels and 98% of plastic packaging is single-use. You can imagine the adverse environmental impact of all this plastic.

The founders of Woola were running an online e-commerce store and saw the packaging problem first-hand. The lack of options in sustainable and scalable protective packaging led to them re-discovering wool — an unused resource that is elastic and regulates temperatures and humidity.

The result was their startup, which uses leftover sheep wool to replace bubble wrap. These wool-based packages can be reused, repurposed, or returned by the end-user, with the ultimate goal of making the solution ‘closed-loop’ so nothing goes to waste.

Woola opened a production facility in Estonia and launched its first product in December 2020. Wool envelopes were the first products to hit the market. It’s now expanding to the UK, France and Germany. The next product rolling out in January 2022 is targeted at beverage companies.

They’ve now a raised €2.5M Seed round led by Future Ventures. Future is joined by co-investors Kaarel Kotkas (CEO at Veriff), Janer Gorohhov (Co-founder at Veriff), Kristina Lilleõis (VP of People at Veriff), Zem Joaquin (founder of Near Future Summit), Bryan Meehan (executive chair of Blue Bottle Coffee). Woola’s previous investors include the co-founders of Pipedrive, Bolt and the angel fund Lemonade Stand.

“Bubble wrap has been dominating the packaging industry for ages – but its decline is inevitable,” said Woola’s CEO and co-founder Anna-Liisa Palatu. “The industry is broken for two reasons: fossil fuel reliance and single-use mindset. We need to get rid of both to make packaging more sustainable.” She is joined by co-founders Jevgeni Sirai and Katrin Kabun.

Steve Jurvetson from Future Ventures commented: “While e-commerce is booming, single-use plastic packaging is out of control. Woola can replace it all with beautiful envelopes made from scrap wool that would otherwise be burned or buried. The world needs sustainable alternatives to the petrochemical economy for a healthier future.”

Sheep wool is an unused resource – more than 200,000 tonnes of wool is thrown away in Europe yearly. Woola says this is enough to fulfill 120% of the global bubble wrap demand.

The startup will compete with whitelabel plastic bubble wrap and alternatives like Ranpak and S-Packaging.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Innovation Stocks

    Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases

  • Jim Cramer’s Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]

  • Micron stock is up following a solid Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the numbers from Micron Technology's Q1 earnings release.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2022

    Bank of America unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But its track record isn't great.

  • Why Block Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Lee Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 10 high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Lee Cooperman. Leon “Lee” Cooperman, the billionaire chief of Omega Advisors, is slowly reducing […]

  • China Hits Top Influencer With $210 Million Fine Over Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped an unprecedented $210 million fine on a top livestreamer for tax evasion, stepping up President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers who have grown wildly popular in recent years.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Extends

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket 50% or More in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Here are three growth stocks that will skyrocket 50% or more in 2022, according to Wall Street. The consensus 12-month price target for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) reflects an upside potential of 89%. Sea's past success has been primarily driven by its Free Fire mobile game.

  • Tesla is at risk of losing its market dominance: analyst

    Here's why one analyst is concerned about the outlook for Tesla's stock.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run in 2022

    While there's no way to know for sure if a given stock has what it takes to outperform, looking at a company's upcoming catalysts is one trick that can help to stack the deck in your favor. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) makes a drug called Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder. Since the drug's first sales in 2019, the company's quarterly revenue has exploded by a shocking 7,090%.

  • China Tech Stocks Fall As Top Livestreamer Fined for Tax Evasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest livestreaming and e-commerce platforms saw shares drop after the country slapped an unprecedented tax evasion fine on a top influencer, intensifying its crackdown on celebrities responsible for shifting millions in merchandise on the Chinese Internet.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Become

  • Why Alibaba Plummeted on Monday

    The Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled a turnaround plan last week, but didn't impress enough to overcome current fears.

  • Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Chilean lithium mining stock Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) melted down on Monday, down 13% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame Bank of America for that -- and the voters of the nation of Chile. Yesterday, in a historic upset, former Chilean student activist Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's new president -- and at just 35 years of age, the youngest and least experienced president in Chilean history.

  • Retirees Aren’t Spending Enough of Their Nest Eggs. Here’s Why.

    A recent study that surveyed average retirees between age 62 and 75 and found that three-quarters of them had seen their assets remain the same or grow in retirement.

  • Germany Is Closing Half of Its Reactors at Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to close almost half of its nuclear power capacity before the end of the year, putting further strain on European grids already coping with one of the worst energy crunches in the region’s history.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish L

  • Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

    These stocks are caught in a general stock market downturn, but there are also questions about the cannabis market itself.

  • How Moderna Is Leading The Omicron Battle As Novavax Marks A Key Win

    Vaccine stocks Moderna and Novavax fell Monday despite bullish news for their Covid vaccines as omicron cases continue rising.