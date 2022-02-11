U.S. markets closed

Woolen Blanket Market to Grow by USD 419.28 million | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest woolen blanket market forecast report by Technavio infers that the benefits provided by woolen blankets are driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 419.28 million from 2020 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Woolen Blanket Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Woolen Blanket Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

Our woolen blanket market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AUMORE WOOL PTY LTD., Barker Textiles UAB, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., FelinFach Natural Textiles, MiniJumbuk, New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., Target Corp., The Tartan Blanket Co., and Urbanara GmbH, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of leading wool-producing countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, and India. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute the highest market growth in the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Woolen Blanket Market

  • Market Driver:

Some of the benefits of wool include flame resistance, soil and stain resistance, non-toxicity, hypoallergenic, breathability, dust and mite resistance, and durability. It is a breathable fiber and provides instant warmth when compared to synthetic materials.

  • Market Trend:

Increasing consumer awareness about animal sustainability and ethical manufacturing of textiles are key factors that are expected to impact the global woolen blanket market. The trend of using organic-certified wool for making woolen blankets is expected to gain momentum.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist woolen blanket market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the woolen blanket market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the woolen blanket market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of woolen blanket market vendors

Related Reports:

Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Antimicrobial Textile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Woolen Blanket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 419.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AUMORE WOOL PTY LTD., Barker Textiles UAB, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., FelinFach Natural Textiles, MiniJumbuk, New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., Target Corp., The Tartan Blanket Co., and Urbanara GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

