Woolpert Acquires Geospatial Partner Optimal GEO, Augments Lidar, Imagery Capabilities

·4 min read

This move unites like-minded geospatial leaders, enhancing their ability to support federal clients worldwide.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Optimal GEO, an Alabama-based company that specializes in providing photogrammetric mapping, orthoimagery, lidar and GIS data to defense and federal intelligence communities. This acquisition strengthens the ability to support some of the firms' largest U.S.-based geospatial initiatives, while empowering greater knowledge sharing and propelling global innovation.

"This creates the most capable, geospatially focused and technologically diverse geospatial firm in the country."

Optimal GEO and Woolpert have worked together on projects to support several federal clients, including the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). As the joint venture WMR-532, they have collected, processed, and delivered topographic and bathymetric lidar data and imagery for the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX) and the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO).

Optimal GEO COO Mark Brooks said this acquisition takes this successful team one step further.

"Our clients have seen how well we work together and how effectively we communicate and collaborate to get each project done," Brooks said. "We have our defined roles, with geospatial experts in places they need to be, and that isn't going to change. We have always enjoyed working and teaming with Woolpert, and this is just a natural evolution of where we should be heading. We are building on a foundation that works for clients and works for us."

With this merger, Optimal GEO will expand its services internationally, triple its capacity to serve clients, and enhance its geospatial offerings with in-house architecture, engineering and consulting expertise. Optimal GEO also will have access to industry-leading geospatial technology and equipment, including Woolpert's fleet of aircraft and sensors, and its more than 100 employees will net additional professional development opportunities.

Woolpert will add to its bathymetric and geospatial intelligence expertise, extend its geospatial presence in the southeastern U.S. and gain a data processing hub in Alabama to support current and future clients and contracts. Woolpert Senior Vice President Joseph Seppi said Optimal GEO's deep federal contracting experience and highly respected position in the industry will help strengthen long-term client relationships, while diversifying others.

"This proven combination of Optimal GEO and Woolpert creates the most capable, geospatially focused and technologically diverse geospatial firm in the country," Seppi said. "These expanded geospatial services, combined with our AEG capabilities, enable us to provide integrated solutions to address diverse client needs."

Woolpert CEO Scott Cattran said he is honored to welcome Optimal GEO to the Woolpert family of companies.

"Culture drives our company's growth and success, fostering an environment of respect and empowerment," Cattran said. "In Optimal GEO, we found an industry leader with whom we have had proven success and who shares our core values and our progressive culture. On top of that, they are just an outstanding group to be around. We're very excited that our longtime partner is becoming a permanent member of our Woolpert family."

About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,300 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.

About Optimal GEO
Optimal GEO is a small business geospatial firm that specializes in executing a full range of geospatial services including photogrammetric mapping, orthoimagery, lidar, GIS and geospatial intelligence. Our team is well versed and has a long history in providing these services to the defense and intelligence communities. As a passionate and exceedingly capable small business, we stand together with our clients from the development of their goals, through technical project execution and identification of future geospatial strategies. Optimal GEO provides expert guidance in geospatial solutions that put the needs of the end user up front while saving clients time and money through the streamlining of resources. Optimal GEO's clients include federal and state government entities including the United States Department of Defense. For more information, visit optimalgeo.com or call 256-882-7788.

CONTACT: Woolpert PR Manager Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woolpert-acquires-geospatial-partner-optimal-geo-augments-lidar-imagery-capabilities-301371871.html

SOURCE Woolpert

