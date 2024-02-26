Woolworths Group's (ASX:WOW) Dividend Will Be A$0.47

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.47 per share on the 11th of April. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Woolworths Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Even though Woolworths Group isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 14,572%, which is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$1.33 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$1.04. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.4% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Woolworths Group's EPS has declined at around 4.9% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Woolworths Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Woolworths Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Woolworths Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

