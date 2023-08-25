Woolworths Group's (ASX:WOW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of September to A$0.58. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Woolworths Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Woolworths Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 57% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$1.29, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$1.04. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Woolworths Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On Woolworths Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Woolworths Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Woolworths Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Woolworths Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

