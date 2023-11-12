Woolworths Holdings Limited's (JSE:WHL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 9.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Woolworths Holdings (JSE:WHL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Woolworths Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Woolworths Holdings is:

32% = R3.9b ÷ R12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.32.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Woolworths Holdings' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, Woolworths Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Woolworths Holdings' exceptional 50% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Woolworths Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Woolworths Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Woolworths Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (implying that it keeps only 44% of profits) for Woolworths Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Woolworths Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 71% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Woolworths Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

