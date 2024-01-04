These Woonsocket mill buildings will see new life as apartments. Here's how much rent will cost.

WOONSOCKET − After a 13-year process of finding funding, getting city approval and finally closing on the property, three former mill buildings on the banks of the Blackstone River are slowly becoming 70 income-restricted housing units.

The three buildings in the Island Place Historic District are set to become mixed-use buildings, with commercial and community space on the first floor of each building and housing units on the remaining three floors.

The nonprofit housing developer Neighborworks Blackstone Valley closed on the properties in September after the state approved more funding for the project, which had been nearly ready right as the pandemic hit.

"It's been a long time coming and it feels fantastic," Neighborworks Executive Director Joe Garlick said.

Neighborworks Blackstone Valley Executive Director Joe Garlick (left) talks to Alvin Saafir of Community Housing Capital at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Millrace complex, Jan. 3, 2024, in Woonsocket

Garlick threw ceremonial dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday as construction crews took a break.

The three buildings are on Island Place, between the River Island Art Park and the River Falls Grill, and behind the Museum of Work and Culture.

The buildings were once the Woonsocket Rubber Company, Falls Yarn Mill and the Island Machine Company.

How big will the apartments be?

The makeup of apartments inside the three buildings is:

Studios: 6

One bedrooms: 57

Two bedrooms: 7

"They're decent sized units," Garlick said. "The buildings kind of lay themselves out."

When will the apartments open?

While construction started in late 2023, it is expected to last an additional 16 months. After construction finishes, it will be another month before residents can move in, Garlick said.

Why did it take so long?

One of the three mill buildings went up for sale in 2013, which started the process of Neighborworks Blackstone Valley trying to turn the site into housing. By 2016, all three buildings could be purchased, and the group went to work trying to find funding, Garlick said.

In all, there are 16 permanent funding sources that make up the $34.5 million in funding required for the project.

An additional $5 million from nine sources was used for "predevelopment," including two grants to clean up the former industrial site, according to project documents.

Politicians gather to throw ceremonial dirt in front of one of three mill buildings being converted into 70 income-restricted housing units in Woonsocket on Jan. 3, 2024.

The project was almost ready to move forward when the pandemic hit and everything slowed down. By the time the project could start moving forward again, construction costs had risen significantly, Garlick said.

It wasn't until June 2023 that the state approved more funding to cover the increase in construction costs. Once that funding came through, the sales were finalized and construction started.

Who will be able to live in the buildings ?

The 70 residential units will be income-restricted to people making between 30% and 100% of the area median income, or AMI. At the low end, that's $21,500 a year for a single person and at the high end, $74,200.

Percent AMI 1 person 2 people 3 people 30% $21,500 $24,600 $27,650 50% $35,850 $41,000 $46,100 60% $43,020 $49,200 $55,320 100% $74,200 $84,800 $95,400

The residential units in all three buildings will be income-restricted, with the majority, 55, for people making 60% or less than the area median income.

All six studios and five one-bedroom apartments will be restricted to people who making 30% of the area median income or less.

At the 50% area median income threshold, there will be 28 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units.

At the 60% area median income threshold, there will be 11 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

At the 100% area median income, there will be 13 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

How much will the units cost?

The rents will range from $749 to $1,350, depending on the size of the unit and income level of the renter.

Studios: $749-$775

One bedroom: $856-$1,250

Two bedroom: $958-$1,350

What commercial space will be in the building?

Following Woonsocket's zoning rules, the first floor of all three buildings will be commercial or community space. Of the first floor spaces, a total of 11,464 square feet will be for offices, 7,174 square feet will be for "residential circulation" and 5,013 square feet will be for community uses, a total of 23,651 square feet.

The housing, across all three buildings, will take up 50,816 square feet.

Three mill buildings will be converted into three floors of residential and one floor of commercial space in Woonsocket.

Will the state's prevailing wage law drive up costs?

One big worry for nonprofit mill redevelopers has been the state's new prevailing wage law for projects that receive state tax credits.

The legal prevailing wage is set by a federal calculation to determine an average rate paid "to each craftsman, mechanic, teamster, laborer or other type of worker performing work on public works projects" in an area.

Prior estimates were a $6.4 million increase in costs on the $34.5 million project.

Garlick said he has received assurances from state officials that they will not have to pay the prevailing wage, but there has been no formal decision or opinion.

Is Woonsocket gaining units?

While the mill redevelopment will be adding 70 residential units to the city, since 2015, the city has torn down 30 residential buildings, most of them multi-family houses or apartment buildings, and left the lots vacant as part of former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt's "Blight and Density Reduction Program."

One of the razed buildings was, before a fire, a building for 17 people.

Is it the best way? Woonsocket's blight fund tore down 30 buildings, but left vacant lots.

If each razed building had an average of three one-bedroom units, that's 90 missing units in Woonsocket.

Reporter Patrick Anderson contributed to this report. Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woonsocket mills will be converted into income-restricted apartments