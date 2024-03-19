Wooster Community Hospital on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list

Wooster Community Hospital was named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2024.

Newsweek and Statista., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, present the award, which was announced Feb. 28 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2024 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

The lists are based on four data sources:

Recommendations from medical experts: Online survey among doctors, healthcare professionals and hospital managers in 30 countries.

Results from patient surveys: Survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization.

Hospital quality metrics: Medical indicators such as data on quality of care for treatments, hygienemeasures, patient safety and waiting times.

PROMs Implementation Survey: Optional online survey on the implementation and use of PROMs inhospitals.

Based on the four pillars and their respective weights, a final source was calculated for each hospital.

“We are honored, but not surprised, to be included in the list of the World’s Best Hospitals,” said Bill Sheron,Wooster Community Hospital president/CEO. “This validates what we do every day and try to share with ourcommunity – that great hospitals are defined by the measurable quality of the patient care and experience theydeliver – not by their size or name awareness. Kudos to our Board and the world class team of employees andphysicians. You make a difference for many people.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wooster Community Hospital makes Newsweek list of best facilities