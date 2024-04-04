Worcester development leaders, officials rap National Grid business practices

WORCESTER — Representatives from an economic coordinating council including the City of Worcester and city economic development leaders gave written testimony Wednesday to the state criticizing National Grid’s business practices in the city.

"Unfortunately, the city’s electrical provider, National Grid, has been and continues to be a longstanding concern regarding the future of Worcester’s economic development climate," the Economic Development Coordinating Council's testimony reads. "Worcester is National Grid’s largest municipal jurisdiction in the state for electricity, and there continues to be constant issues and concerns that we hear of and have to act on, from businesses, developers, and our community alike about the utility."

The Economic Development Coordinating Council submitted a letter to the state Department of Public Utilities ahead of the department's Wednesday rate case hearing for National Grid.

The council includes the city, the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, Worcester Business Development Corp. and Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives.

The testimony was signed by chamber President and CEO Timothy P. Murray, Mayor Joseph M. Petty, WBDC President and CEO Craig Blais and MBI President and CEO Jon Weaver.

The hearing was a chance for the department to receive public feedback on National Grid's proposed rate changes.

According to the state website, National Grid filed a petition with the department to increase its electric base distribution rates to generate an additional $131,232,856 in base distribution revenues. With additional transfers, the proposed overall increase to distribution revenues would be $131,622,621, a 12.7% increase effective Oct. 1.

The company would implement rate changes to customers.

Worcester is the largest municipality served by National Grid in the state.

The Economic Development Coordinating Council has several concerns about National Grid's service.

Listed concerns include a lack of information on customer responsibilities for utility infrastructure such as underground vaults, unreasonably long timelines, lack of flexibility with renewable energy infrastructure, surprise bills that are significantly costly for nonitemized utility upgrades, and the utility company not assisting in the promotion of city economic development initiatives.

The chamber sent the Department of Public Utilities a letter in 2019 listing several of these concerns, and the written testimony claims these problems continue to exist.

"In all, they affect Worcester’s development momentum and the trust placed in local economic developmentorganizations and city government who promise a cooperative business-friendly environmentwith speedy turnarounds," the council testimony reads.

On the timelines, the testimony claims it takes at least 40 weeks, or 10 months, for National Grid to accommodate service upgrades, replacements or interconnections.

The timelines bring additional costs that impede projects, a problem when the city and state face a housing crisis, the testimony reads. Courthouse Lofts and Chatham Lofts are cited as projects that faced issues with National Grid.

The Economic Development Coordinating Council also claims that there are often instances when developers acquiring a new building in Worcester are not aware of what underground infrastructure belongs to whom, and who is responsible for maintaining the vault due to communications.

The testimony also claims that property owners have had issues trying to integrate solar power into National Grid-owned power grids.

Responding to a call for comment from the Telegram & Gazette, National Grid released the following statement:

"National Grid has an important responsibility as the electricity provider in Worcester and we are invested in seeing the city achieve its economic development objectives. Through our ongoing partnerships we are committed to providing the best possible electric service to the 172 cities and towns we service, including Worcester.

"Over the last several years we have been extremely active in Worcester, including the development and growth throughout the Canal District. We’ve installed new infrastructure and provided electric service to dozens of new housing developments while working to streamline the policies and procedures governing complex construction projects.

"We understand and appreciate the dedication and commitment of city officials, developers and the business community to spur economic development in Worcester and we look forward to supporting our shared goal of a thriving economy for Worcester."

