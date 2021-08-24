U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.83
    +11.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,432.57
    +96.86 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.79
    +73.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.23
    +19.93 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    +1.95 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,115.33
    -1,341.91 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.97
    -40.74 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Worcester Interfaith to Host Prayer Vigil to Support the St. Vincent's Nurses on Aug. 25 as Nurses Strike Reaches 170 Days in Struggle for Safer Patient Care

·10 min read

Local clergy to shine light on nurses' courage & commitment, call on Tenet Healthcare to negotiate an end to the strike, and to cease its callous effort to permanently replace nurses in retaliation for exercising their legal right to advocate for better care during the worst public health crisis in our nation's history

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The striking nurses of St. Vincent Hospital will receive a welcome boost from the community on Wednesday evening as Worcester Interfaith, a community organization comprised of local member congregations, will hold a prayer vigil to support the nurses, the fourth such vigil the organization has held for the nurses since their strike for safer patient care began on March 8. The event will take place on the 171st day of what is the longest nurses strike nationally in over 15 years, and if it continues through Aug. 31, it will become the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: At North Entrance to St. Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer St, Worcester

Local clergy participating in the vigil include: Sarai Rivera, Co-Senior Pastor, Christian Community Church; Jose Perez, Pastor, Rock of Salvation Church; Mark Nilson, Pastor, Salem Covenant Church; Evangelist Lady Grace Sterling, RN, Christ Embassy Massachusetts; Sharon Henderson, Covenant St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Vaughn Goodwin, Tri-Chair, Poor Peoples Campaign/1199 SEIU Organizer; Genesis Centeno, a 15-year-old singer from Rock of Salvation Church; and closing the program, striking St. Vincent nurse Moses Makor, RN, Senior Pastor, Christ Vision Ministries.

"Worcester's faith communities stand in solidarity with the St. Vincent Nurses, as they hold steadfast in seeking safety standards, and stand ready to return to work caring for our community as we confront a potential new surge in COVID 19 due to the Delta Variant," a flyer promoting the event stated. "We must support our frontline workers who have put their lives and livelihoods at stake to support our most vulnerable residents. This is not the time to negotiate with peoples' lives. It is our moral imperative to take care of and protect one another. We invite you to stand in Solidarity with the St. Vincent nurses and faith community as we hold a vigil and prayers for their courage and victory and for their ability to go back to work to care for our community during this critical time."

The decision to hold the vigil follows failed negotiations held last week when the nurses thought they were on the verge of a tentative agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that includes staffing improvements the nurses need to end the strike and re-enter the hospital to provide care to their community in the face of an emerging new surge of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant. Unfortunately, the agreement was scuttled by Tenet, as talked ended on Thursday, after the employer refused to guarantee St. Vincent nurses with 10, 20 or even 40 years of experience at the hospital to return to work in their previous positions in a callous effort to retaliate against the nurses for standing up for their patients and their community.

The nurses have been working through the federal mediators to reach an agreement as quickly as possible to get back into the hospital to provide care to their patients and their community, at a time when COVID-19 is surging and overwhelming facilities in Worcester, particularly UMass Memorial Medical Center. This crisis has already been exacerbated by Tenet Healthcare, as the corporation has spent more than $100 million to force and prolong the strike, while at the same time purposefully closing beds and services, deliberately using the suffering of sick patients in Worcester as leverage against the striking nurses.

"Our members have been clear, they are ready to end the strike and provide care, but there was no way they would end the strike unless all nurses went back whole and that no nurse would lose their job because a for-profit corporation decided to retaliate against nurses for exercising their legal right to advocate for safer conditions for their patients and colleagues," said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, longtime nurse at the hospital and co-chair of the nurses' local bargaining unit the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The nurses who Tenet is refusing to guarantee a return to their positions are the same nurses who provided expert care to their community during the worst public health crisis in our nation's history. They did so for many months under unsafe staffing conditions, with inadequate PPE and no vaccines, which exposed hundreds of nurses to COVID infection, placing all the nurses' own lives and their families lives in jeopardy every day.

"This is a callous demand at the 11th hour by our CEO in blatant retaliation against the nurses with only one goal, to punish the nurses for our strike, to break our union and thereby silence our voice as advocates for our patients and our community," said Pellegrino. "This is yet another example of what our nurses have faced for more than two years, why our nurses cast a vote of no confidence against our CEO during the height of the pandemic in May 2020, and why we went on strike and stayed out on strike all this time."

Negotiations Held in Secret on Monday and Tuesday

The federal mediator had called both parties to the table on Monday at Worcester State University in an attempt to reach an agreement, where the parties negotiated in secret through Thursday, with Tenet ending the session without making any counter proposal to continue the process towards a settlement.

In an effort to reach a settlement to end the strike and get back to provide care to the community, the nurses agreed to accept the hospital's last offer, noting that while not providing all that they wanted, it still provided significant staffing improvements that would allow them to re-enter the hospital with pride in what they accomplished. As is typical with all previous strikes, including the 2000 strike against Tenet Healthcare by MNA, the nurses sought to include a "back to work" provision, which guarantees all nurses who went out on strike the right to return to work in the same position, hours, and shift that they worked prior to the strike and provides a process the parties will follow in recalling the nurses. The goal for the nurses in reaching the agreement was to end the rancor of the past months, and for both parties to begin the work of restoring stability to the facility to provide quality care to the patients at this critical time.

Tenet objected to the provision, providing their own back to work agreement that will result in more than 100 nurses to lose their positions, positions the nurse have held for years, building up extensive experience and expertise. Tenet is insisting on callously displacing these seasoned clinicians with replacements, nearly half of whom were newly graduated or novice nurses, many working in highly specialized areas, such as the maternity unit, where no nurse with that level of experience should be allowed to practice independently.

"For a novice nurse coming onto our maternity unit in the best of times it would take at least a year of orientation to the unit before we would allow any of them to provide care independently," said Chris Donohue, RN a nurse with 35 years' experience in maternity care. "To put them in that position is dangerous for the patients and unfair to those nurses, particularly now, when we are dealing with the unique issues presented by COVID-19."

For example, Tenet also operates a Level IIB Nursery that provides care to fragile newborns, who may be delivered as early as 32 weeks. According to information from the hospital's web site: "A baby in the Special Care Nursery is typically connected to a variety of medical monitors that allow the staff to know exactly what he or she needs at all times. The SCN staff is comprised of registered nurses specializing in the care of premature and sick infants, and they will explain the purpose of every monitor, tube and test used for your baby." Under management's return to work plan, two nurses with more than 40-years of experience will lose their positions to novice nurses with no experience caring for these vulnerable babies, nurses who do not have the extensive training and experience necessary to care for these most vulnerable patients; nurses who may be incapable of spotting subtle changes in a baby's condition, changes that without specific interventions by the nurse could result in a tragic outcome.

"We would ask the public, who would you rather have delivering or caring for your baby, a nurse with 10 – 40 years' experience, or a nurse with little or no experience in this highly specialized area? It's clear that Tenet doesn't care about your answer, but the striking nurses do, " Donohue added.

"We have reviewed data provided by the hospital that shows most of these nurses have little or no familiarity with the hospital, the physicians or the patients we serve," said Dominique Muldoon, RN, the other co-chair of the bargaining unit. "Given that there were more than 80 vacancies for nursing positions prior to the strike, and that a number of striking nurses have taken positions at other hospitals over the last several months, there is no reason that the replacement nurses can't move into one of those positions to augment staffing as the strike nurses are called back to work."

"What is at stake in this situation is the ability of nurses to advocate for and to care for patients at the most vulnerable time in their lives," said Marie Ritacco, RN, a member of the nurses negotiating committee and vice president of the MNA. "CEOs come and go, but at the end of the day, nurses are the ones who answer the call light and make the split-second decisions that could save your life. Our union provides us with a protected voice which allows us to fight for you, particularly when a for-profit corporation is willing to sacrifice your safety, as Tenet has done, to boost their stock price for their shareholders.

"We were the nurses in the room with patients gasping their last breaths, holding up an iPad or cell phone to say their final goodbyes to loved ones last year, not anyone wearing a suit from Tenet in Worcester or Dallas," Ritacco concluded. "We are appalled that they have chosen to cut services this community needs and is threatening us with the loss of our ability to care for you purely out of spite. It is beyond despicable."

Without an agreement, the strike will continue as the nurses continue to work with the federal mediators to find a way to move the process forward.

For more background on the strike and the issues involved, click here to learn more.

MassNurses.orgFacebook.com/MassNursesTwitter.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worcester-interfaith-to-host-prayer-vigil-to-support-the-st-vincents-nurses-on-aug-25-as-nurses-strike-reaches-170-days-in-struggle-for-safer-patient-care-301361923.html

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals To Start Mid-Stage Long COVID Trial In Q4

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the FDA. The meeting was related to TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2). Related: Tonix Pharma To Test Its Fibromyalgia Candidate In Long COVID Syndrome. Tonix plans to submit the IND in Q4 of

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted early Tuesday.

  • MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

    Ben Anderson’s wife Tammy is the only one in the household who didn’t get sick. She’s vaccinated. | Editorial

  • Medtronic Announces FDA Approval of Next-Gen TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, the Evolut FX system maintains the industry-leading hemodynamic (blood flow) and durability benefits of the Evolut platform, while bringing prod

  • BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Receives FDA Clearance For mmRNA Oral Appliance

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), has received 510(k) market clearance from the FDA for its modified mandibular repositioning nighttime appliance (“mmRNA”). The device is designed to treat mild-to-moderate OSA in adults; it is also used for treating sleep-disordere

  • Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, e

  • '[Humans] are creating the waves and the strains': Doctor on Delta variant spread

    Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President Dr. David Katz joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as the FDA officially approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Incyte Announces Health Canada Approval of Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

    Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance with conditions for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab), a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Fauci apologizes, says he misspoke about getting COVID-19 under control in 2022

    Dr. Anthony Fauci walked back his prediction Monday that it will take the United States more than one year to get control of COVID-19.

  • FDA's approval of Pfizer vaccine already paving the way for mandates

    When Pfizer and BioNTech’s (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine on Monday became the first ever to receive full Food and Drug Administration approval, a slew of vaccine mandates followed. The uptick shows that legal experts were on target predicting that approval would embolden businesses, governments, and schools to make vaccination a requirement.

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Doing This Could "Defeat the Purpose" of Your Booster

    The currently approved COVID-19 vaccines went a long way in helping to bring down new cases, thanks to how highly effective they are. However, as more data has come in, officials have said that the general public will need boosters to keep people protected from the virus as the strength of the original shots begins to wane. But according to Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, there's still one thing to keep in mind when getting your third dose to make sure you see its full protec

  • Worker Support Grows for Harsher Vaccine Stances From Employers

    (Bloomberg) -- As U.S. regulatory approval of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 shot paves the way for companies to get more aggressive with inoculations, American workers are increasingly supportive of punitive measures for unvaccinated colleagues. A survey released Tuesday by human-resources consultant Eagle Hill showed that 41% of workers polled agreed that non-vaccinated employees should pay higher insurance rates. Almost two-thirds said the unvaccinated shouldn’t get special allowances to work from ho

  • Is This Gym Stock the Peloton Killer?

    As we look to the future, there's no reason to believe that both of these companies can't coexist.

  • The FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘critical step forward in vaccine confidence’: Doctor

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Woman filmed rising floodwaters in Tennessee, and seconds later was drowned

    70-second clip shows Linda Almond, 55, trapped in her house on Saturday as a torrent of murky brown water rushes by outside Flash flood in Waverly, Tennessee, swept houses off their foundations. Photograph: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images A harrowing video posted to Facebook captured the terrifying moments a woman filmed as the floodwaters surged past her house, seconds before she herself was swept to her death. The 70-second clip shows Linda Almond, 55, trapped in her house in Waverly on Saturday as

  • Covid threat beginning to fade – but next pandemic will be along in 59 years

    The Covid pandemic has proved to be the deadliest viral outbreak the world has seen for more than a century – so it is tempting to hope we will be spared another such crisis in our lifetimes.

  • Screaming baby found on ground after mom wrecks SUV in 100-mph chase, Minnesota cops say

    The woman’s SUV hit a retaining wall and rolled over multiple times.