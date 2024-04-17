Worcester Regional Research Bureau finds 21% commercial properties contribute 36.5% of all city tax revenue

Toni Caushi, Worcester Telegram & Gazette
2 min read
0

WORCESTER — A report published by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau this month found that while commercial real estate made up 36.5% of all tax revenues in 2023, only 21% of the city’s parcels are taxed as commercial, industrial and personal properties.

Of that percentage, there are 312 parcels in Worcester that are used primarily for office space, of which 221 are general office use, according to the report.

In fiscal 2023, the report found, downtown Worcester had 27 mixed-use, primarily residential parcels, 12 small retail parcels less than 10,000 square feet, 11 mixed-use, primarily commercial parcels, and nine as exclusively eating and drinking parcels.

For the same period, the Canal District found 33 mixed-use, primarily residential parcels, 27 small retail parcels less than 10,000 square feet, 15 exclusively eating and drinking parcels, 13 auto repair facilities and 12 mixed-use, primarily commercial parcels.

Worcester, like 121 other communities in Massachusetts, has a split tax rate, comprising residential and commercial tax rates.

The city's commercial tax rate for fiscal 2024 is set at $30.04 per $1,000 of assessed value, which City Council voted for in December. The rate was a decrease of $1.22 when compared with the previous year.

The report by the Research Bureau added that among other factors, employment rate and remote work have influenced property values, with Worcester showing an employment increase of 22.85% on a 10-year basis.

This upward pattern was while the city’s employment growth rate surpassed the general population increase in that 10-year period, which the report found to have been at 12.48% between 2013 and 2022.

The Research Bureau’s data show that Worcester’s employed population surpassed 100,000 between 2019 and 2022.

Of that employed population, 35.24% are employed in education, health care and social assistance industries, the bulk of whom live in the western part of the city, which the report found to have the lowest density of commercial real estate in the last three fiscal years.

While less than half of the population living in that area works outside of the city, about 52.9% of Worcester workers live and work in the city, most of them living centrally in the city as of 2022.

In 2022, 11% of working Worcester residents reported working from home, compared to 6.9% in 2019, which the Research Bureau also indicated as influencing commercial, industrial and property tax rates.

The bureau also pointed to the number of building permits as affecting commercial real estate tax rates, finding that since 2014, building permits for commercial space have made up between 10% and 20% of all issued permits, and total project costs have accounted for between 25% and 84% of total project costs for all issued building permits.

In 2023, the city had many more building permits issued compared with 2022, and 2022 had fewer issued than 2021, the report found.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City's 21% commercial properties contribute 36.5% of city tax revenue

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • No landing, no Fed rate cuts: the markets' new bet on 2024

    Markets may be coming around to the idea that the red-hot U.S. economy doesn't need rate cuts.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • Citi Says Wall Street Is Wrong to Slash Fed Rate-Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists at Citigroup Inc. are going out on a limb by wagering that virtually everyone on Wall Street is wrong about the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?After three

  • AUD/USD Forecast – Aussie Continues to Recover

    The Aussie dollar rallied early during the session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of volatility.

  • The Great Freight Recession has now lasted longer than the COVID bull market

    The end to one of the worst freight markets in history may be closer than it appears. The post The Great Freight Recession has now lasted longer than the COVID bull market appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Reach Toward The 155 Yen Level

    The USD continues to look very strong, as we are likely to continue to reach toward the 155 yen level. This market will continue to see a lot of buyers on dips from what I see.

  • US economic activity expanded slightly in recent weeks, Fed says

    The U.S. central bank released its latest snapshot on the health of the economy a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ditched previous guidance on when its benchmark interest rate may be cut and instead said monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer due to a string of stronger-than-expected inflation readings. "Overall economic activity expanded slightly ... Ten out of twelve Districts experienced either slight or modest economic growth," the Fed said in the survey known as the "Beige Book," which polled business contacts across the central bank's 12 districts through April 8. "The economic outlook among contacts was cautiously optimistic, on balance."