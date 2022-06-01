U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Farmland has been registered

On 1 June 2022 the Register of Legal Entities has registered a new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter – “the Company”). Shareholders of the Company approved the draft Articles of Association on 27 April 2022, during the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting of the Company.
The Articles of Association have been changed in order to implement the current wording of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail:  egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

Attachment


