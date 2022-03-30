Wordle 284: Wednesday's puzzle had two answers. Here's why

SPOILERS: This story contains the answer to Wordle puzzle 284 for Wednesday, March 30.

Wordle provided a rare moment in the lifespan of the popular word game: A daily puzzle with two answers.

In what has become a daily ritual since January, Wordle fans tackle the daily puzzle, which requires players to correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Once complete, those players copy their results and share them on social media so others can see how they performed.

In the case of Wordle 284, those results ended with two different words.

Scroll down below to see the answer to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

WORDLE TIPS: Want to master Wordle? Try out these tips to quickly solve the popular game

NOT A JOKE: Vacuum maker Dyson is launching air purifying headphones called Dyson Zone

In this file illustration photo taken on January 11, 2022 a person plays online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone.

For many players, they got the word STOVE. However, a handful of others ended up with the final word HARRY.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines harry as "to make a pillaging or destructive raid on" or "to force to move along by harassing."

Several players turned to social media to try and figure out what happened.

"Does anyone else have harry for their wordle? none of my friends do and i’m freaking out," wrote one user on Twitter who goes by the handle @teegs1D.

does anyone else have harry for their wordle? none of my friends do and i’m freaking out — teegan (@teegs1D) March 30, 2022

can someone tell me why my wordle today was “harry” when no one else’s was this??? What is HAPPENING — sal (@5altypeanut) March 30, 2022

wordle spoilers 🤪

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

so why have I got "harry" but everyone else has got "stove"??? 🤨 — Northern Rouxls Propaganda x (@MindTheGoop) March 30, 2022

Why there are two Wordle answers

Story continues

In a statement to USA TODAY, The New York Times confirmed Wednesday's Wordle did have two answers.

"In an effort to make the puzzle more accessible, we are reviewing the solutions and removing obscure or potentially insensitive words over time," Jordan Cohen, executive director of communications at The New York Times, said in the statement.

Cohen said players should refresh the website where they play Wordle to make sure it's in sync with the updated version.

VIDEO GAMES: PlayStation Plus rolling out new plans in June to compete with Xbox Game Pass

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle answer March 30: Why did puzzle 284 have two answers