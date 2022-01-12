U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,734.72
    +21.65 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,408.13
    +156.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,233.89
    +80.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.40
    +15.39 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -0.0260 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,737.81
    +2,268.46 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.16
    +30.83 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.12
    +64.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Wordle is being punished by app stores for choosing the open web

Owen Williams
·5 min read

If you've been on Twitter lately, you've probably noticed your timeline drowning in grey, green and yellow squares. Those posts are thanks to Wordle, a free word game that gives you six tries or fewer to guess the correct word for the day.

The game is absolutely everywhere, growing from a handful of users to hundreds of thousands in a matter of weeks, despite being both free to play and originally built by a software engineer in Brooklyn, Josh Wardle, for his partner.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wordle stands out in a world of in-app purchases and loot boxes because it's free to play, has no advertising at all, and most importantly, is played on a simple website, rather than requiring an app to be downloaded from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

The choice to make Wordle a web app, rather than something downloaded from a store makes sense, given that it was developed as a passion project rather than by a business, and it's a simple, fun game that isn't really designed to make money.

A side effect of that choice, however, is that Wordle is suddenly being ripped off in app stores by other developers who smell a quick way to make money off of unsuspecting users that either don't care or don't know any better.

Part of Wordle's charm is that the posts of colorful squares you see everywhere don't really feel like advertising; there's no link back to the game or cheesy copy trying to convince you to install it: you're on your own to find it via a quick Google search.

As a result, the average iPhone or Android owner is likely to assume Wordle is an app and head right to their respective app store to find it—which is exactly what I did when I first discovered it, only to find a dead end when I started playing a month ago before realizing I should just Google it.

Now, however, opportunistic developers have smelled this and are creating almost exact clones of Wordle in order to generate money where Wardle has eschewed doing so. One developer, Zach Shakked, cloned the game in its entirety down to the exact game play and user interface, called it Wordle, and uploaded it to Apple's App Store, charging $30-per-year to play a game that was intended to be free.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shakked bragged on Twitter about how many users he was converting to paid customers as well as running ads against the search term "Wordle" on the App Store. After widespread backlash, however, Shakked removed the game from sale, and late on Tuesday published a lengthy apology and partial justification for his actions via Twitter.

In the past, we've seen cloning behavior like this play out on app stores with viral games like Threes and Flappy Bird, both of which were cloned by developers and rejigged slightly with extra fees or advertising on top in the hope of fooling a few users and making a quick buck.

Wordle is facing a threat we haven't seen play out yet: the game's developer is essentially being punished by app stores for choosing to build using open web technologies, rather than a native app. Not only is this type of behavior allowed by the Apple App Store, there's little recourse—because as far as Apple is concerned, Wordle doesn't exist, given it wasn't built a native app.

There's no way for a developer of a fully functional, capable web app like Wordle to claim their name in the App Store, nor is there a way for them to list their website to get users to the right place and defend themselves from copycats. Google actually does allow developers to upload some kinds of progressive web apps to the Play Store, though at time of writing Wardle doesn't appear to have chosen to do this. If he wanted to defend his game on the Play Store when a clone does appear there, he'd at least have a choice to do so.

It could be argued that Wardle didn't trademark Wordle—let alone invent the actual gameplay given that it's based on a 70's gameshow—but that isn't the point: because Wordle is a web-based, it'll continually open itself up to clones until Wardle develops an official app.

Apple has a longstanding history of intentionally ignoring or degrading open web technologies that could compete with its incredibly successful, lucrative, closed app store. Progressive web apps (PWA), a set of standards that allow websites to function similarly to native apps, are only half-heartedly supported, broken, or plain ignored on iOS and iPadOS.

Web push, a standard that allows websites to send push notifications to users, has been ignored by Apple for years with no explanation despite support in almost every competing browser, including the desktop version of Safari. When Apple doesn't ignore standards that would allow web apps to compete on an even playing field, it can intentionally delay them for years, a practice documented in this long, exhausting list by Alex Russell, an engineer at Google.

The inability to claim a name and link to a website, rather than build a native app, is by design for this reason: Apple doesn't want users to go to the web. Instead, the company intentionally harms the open web for its own gain to the detriment of users of its own App Store who might be tricked into paying for something that could be free, if only they'd searched the web instead.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders at Amazon come with a $100 gift card

    Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is still only available as a pre-order, but it's already available with a discount of sorts.

  • Robinhood to permanently shift most employees to remote working

    Online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it plans to move a majority of its 3,400 employees to remote work permanently, joining a slew of top tech firms embracing a hybrid culture. The California-based company's move to adopt a 'remote first' approach, the plans for which were first shared with employees in December, will help create an accessible workplace, it said in a statement. "Being able to go primarily remote really means that now we can recruit and attract talent from almost anywhere," said Cynthia Owyoung, vice president of equity, inclusion and belonging at Robinhood.

  • Crypto Miner Digihost's December Bitcoin Production Falls 11%

    The miner has signed agreements with Bit Digital Northern Data to boost its hashrate.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • Google starts public fight with Apple over ‘blue bubbles’ on iMessage

    Google has started a public fight with Apple over the “green bubbles” that appear when their users message each other. The system is intended at least in part to distinguish between iMessages, which are sent over the internet, and traditional texts. After that report was published, Google seized on its to criticise Apple for not playing its part in making messages easier to send between different operating systems.

  • Creator of Wordle Ripoff App Apologizes After Apple Removes His Clone: ‘I F—ed Up’

    The developer who created an iOS clone of Wordle — the word-puzzle game that’s gone viral in the last two weeks — issued a mea culpa (sort of) after getting dragged online for ripping off the idea and gleefully bragging about profiting from it. His apology also followed Apple’s removal of his copycat app from […]

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Goldman’s Top Wireless Pick for 2022. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs added T-Mobile US stock to its list of best ideas in telecom for 2022. That spot on the roster came at the expense of Verizon.

  • What Is 5G? An Electrical Engineer Breaks It Down

    Josep Lago/Getty5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology.It’s the technology that enables wireless communication—for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your WiFi router.5G offers an order of magnitude—10 times—more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medi

  • Shiba Inu Moves Higher After Bitso Listing

    It remains to be seen whether the new listing will provide sustainable support to Shiba Inu.

  • Kodak Alaris and Laserfiche Partner to Offer Hardware and Software Bundle to Streamline Capture and Digital Transformation

    Kodak Alaris has announced a new partnership with Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — to offer a bundle promotion of the award-winning Kodak S2060W Scanner with Laserfiche Cloud in the U.S. and Canada. For each package of five or more Laserfiche licenses, customers will receive one free scanner.

  • Hackers Can Cut the Lights With Rogue Code, Researchers Show

    (Bloomberg) -- As Ang Cui added more juice to the power grid, overhead electric lines began to glow bright orange. Then, within seconds, the power lines evaporated in a flash of smoke, leaving an entire section of Manhattan in the dark. Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s W

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to Chin

  • NFTs heat up in China as 'digital collectibles' despite tough regulatory environment banning profits

    When Simon Gao, an engineer in China's eastern city of Hangzhou, decided to join a lucky draw to buy a "digital collectible" profile photo on Bilibili last Friday, he did not expect the process to be so difficult. The video streaming platform set a high bar for potential buyers, requiring bidders to have logged into the site every single day last year. Gao qualified, but he was still unable to get a profile picture featuring cartoon pigeons, which is stored on the company's blockchain network. I

  • Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

    Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report. The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.

  • Apple’s Loss in Cloud Gaming Could Benefit Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft

    Microsoft and others expanding into cloud gaming may try to target iPhone users via the web, and not the App Store, according to GlobalData.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • CrowdStrike Has Improved but the Trend Is Still Down

    In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices reversed direction in November and declined into early January. Prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the flat 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) turned lower at the end of August but we can now see a double bottom in this indicator in early December and early January.

  • Top Five Web3 Coins To Have Under the Radar in 2022

    During the second half of 2021, the word “Web3” was trending in the crypto world. What should you expect in the Web3 for 2022?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just became the first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion. The stock recently hit new highs on the back of strong iPhone 13 sales, but there's more to come. Analysts expect the tech giant to launch two new products in the next few years, including a foldable phone.