U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.50
    -71.95 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.99
    -550.82 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.95
    -17.11 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.82
    -7.00 (-6.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    -0.0091 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7080
    -0.1520 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,678.16
    -1,355.68 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.07
    -35.19 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Wordle chaos! Here's why the popular puzzle game had two answers this week and how to fix it.

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Did The New York Times just ruin Wordle? Thankfully, no. When the popular puzzle game was purchased by the news media company in January for a low seven-figure sum, the deal came with promises that there would be "no changes" to Wordle's gameplay after the move. But that appeared to be no longer be true this week when a number of Wordle addicts discovered they were getting different solutions than others who were playing the same day's puzzle as they were. If that's the case, this could have destroyed one of Wordle's key selling points. After all, the joy in Wordle isn't just guessing the five-letter word in under six tries -- it's sharing your results on social media and comparing how well you did with others.

Spoilers below for Wordle puzzle 284 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, however, many Wordle players discovered the solution to their puzzle was different than others who played the same game, Wordle No. 284.

For some, the winning word was "stove" but for others, it was "harry." The latter is not referring to a person's name, we should note, but rather the somewhat outdated word that means to "persistently harass" or to "torment by a constant attack."

Wordle players were surprised to find they had a different solution to their puzzle than others and took to social media to complain. Some noted they had experienced this problem before, indicating the game as they knew it had changed. The Wall St. Journal, for example, pointed out this issue had come up previously with game No. 241 when some users had the solution "agora" and others got "aroma."

But as it turns out, The New York Times isn't changing how Wordle operates. (Whew!)

Instead, the company told TechCrunch it did remove a few more obscure words from the game to make the puzzle more accessible. "Harry," apparently, was among them. That meant the people who play Wordle daily -- leaving the game's webpage open on their device -- weren't getting the game's updates. In other words, their version of the game was out of sync with others who loaded up Wordle in a new browser window.

"We did not change the way Wordle works," said NYT spokesperson Jordan Cohen. "We have not made any changes to the basic functionality or rules of the game, and are committed to continuing what makes the game great. We will continue to review the solutions, and remove obscure or potentially insensitive words," he added.

Fortunately, this problem is an easy one to fix. All you need to do is refresh the Wordle website to make sure your game is in sync. After doing so, you won't receive the obscure words that have been removed from the Wordle database and you'll be able to properly compare your scores with others.

We understand The New York Times is looking to creatable a more sustainable, long-term solution to this problem in the future, so this type of discrepancy will no longer occur. But that hasn't yet rolled out.

The New York Times Games division attempted to explain the problem on Twitter. But its tweet instructed users to copy and paste a particular URL in their browser, and left some still confused as to what happened or why a fix was needed at all.

 

The fact that the issue of the "two Wordles" even blew up in the first place, however, is a good indication of how popular the game remains among its fans. In fact, it's so popular that players weren't even bothering to close their browser window when they finished the game -- knowing full well they would be back tomorrow for the next puzzle. That level of addiction is promising for the game's future. But the chaos caused by the small tweak also shows how sensitive users will be to further changes, bugs, or anything else that changes the nature of Wordle gameplay.

Created by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle, the puzzle first launched in October 2021. Only 90 people were playing it as of November 1st, 2021. But in two months, Wordle had grown to 300,000 uses. Today, it has millions of players. What wasn't yet clear, though, is how many of those players were actually launching Wordle every day.

As this incident shows, it must have been quite a few!

Wordle founder Josh Wardle on going viral and what comes next

Recommended Stories

  • These are the comfiest flip-flops that are easy on your feet, according to a podiatrist

    Stylish picks from Birkenstock, Oofos, and more.

  • Canada's Supreme Court upholds C$9m fine on maple syrup thief

    Nearly 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup was stolen in the so-called Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.

  • Home Depot's Charts Aren't Looking So Home Sweet Home

    Shares of Home Depot are under selling pressure Thursday. Prices look like they will make a new low close for the move down. Let's check out the indicators. In our February 22 review of HD we wrote that "I expect to be making many trips to my local HD store for various things for my new home but I don't think my purchases will help the stock.

  • SPAC Tied to Trump’s Social Media Venture Sinks as Downloads Slump 95%

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check firm bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public is sinking with daily downloads for the former president’s social media app declining 95% since launching last month.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Some Russian Forces Seen Leaving Chernobyl PlantBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talk

  • Intel confirms acquisition of AI-based workload optimization startup Granulate, reportedly for up to $650M

    Well today, that trend is touching the startup itself: chip giant Intel has announced that it is acquiring Granulate, to continue extending both its operations in Israel and the tools that Intel provides to customers to better manage traffic on Intel-powered kit. The acquisition had been a badly kept secret in Granulate's home market, with a number of publications reporting that it was in the works for about a week now. Well-placed sources tell us the acquisition is a $650 million deal, although Intel and Granulate do not give an actual number in their press release today confirming the news.

  • Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

  • Windows' revamped phone sync app puts Android notifications up front

    Microsoft has overhauled Windows 11's phone syncing with a new app that puts your notifications at the forefront.

  • Apple now allows Netflix, Spotify and other 'reader' apps to link to their sites for payment

    It's part of the tech giant's settlement with the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

  • Daily Crunch: 'Strategic finance platform' Mosaic raises $25M Series B

    It’s day two of Y Combinator’s Demo Day, which means that the TechCrunch team has been looking at more than 400 startups over two days. If you’ll forgive us, our brains are dripping out of our ears as we stare vacantly in the middle distance after some information overwhelms – but one thing’s for sure: It’s hella exciting times in startup land and across the ecosystem. Dive in; the water is non-fungible, COVID-free, and will probably launch a corporate credit card before long.

  • Google adds limited Markdown support to Google Docs

    Google shared a blog post with Google Workspace customers announcing some good news for all Markdown fans out there. Google Docs can now automatically convert Markdown formatting to rich text. If you’re not familiar with Markdown, this markup language has become very popular over the past few years if you want to write structured documents — and especially web content.

  • Glean raises $7M to democratize data insights

    You'd think data visualization and exploration is a bit of a solved problem thanks to the likes of Tableau, Sisense, Looker, Microsoft Power BI and their competitors. One of those is Glean, which is now coming out of stealth and announcing a $7 million seed funding round led by Matrix Partners' Ilya Sukhar. Glean co-founder Carlos Aguilar was an early systems engineer at Kiva Systems, where he got to work with large data sets from the company's warehouse robots.

  • State attorneys want TikTok and Snap to support third-party parental control apps

    TikTok and Snapchat need more parental controls, a letter signed by 44 attorneys general stated. Yesterday, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) sent a series of concerns to the two social apps, which are commonly used among teens. The attorneys general cited a range of problems they had with the social media apps, including, more broadly, the negative impact they can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children and teens.

  • Hackers accessed information from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and Apple

    Hackers pretended to be law enforcement officials and gained access to users’ data.

  • Apple finally lets apps like Netflix use their own subscription payment services

    Apple settled an antitrust case in Japan last summer, promising that so-called reader apps would get a big change in early 2022. Apple would allow iPhone apps like Netflix, Spotify, and others to link to their websites for the first time ever. This procedure would let customers create accounts on these platforms and even subscribe … The post Apple finally lets apps like Netflix use their own subscription payment services appeared first on BGR.

  • Chrome OS gets a new launcher for its 100th birthday

    The Chrome OS team is launching version 100 of its lightweight operating system today and with that, it's bringing quite a few interesting changes to the platform. The most obvious one is a new launcher, which is moving from the bottom to the side of the screen and getting a few more new features. The built-in camera app now also lets you save your creations as a GIF and the Chrome OS dictation feature now makes it easier to edit your text.

  • Antimatter raises $12M Series A to help SaaS companies keep their customer data secure

    With SaaS becoming the standard for most business software, the security demands on SaaS companies are constantly increasing. Antimatter, which is coming out of stealth today and launching its service into private beta, offers a different kind of solution to these problems. It provides SaaS companies with the cryptographic infrastructure that can provably guarantee that a service meets their residency, governance and tenancy requirements, using secure enclaves that keeps data encrypted in transit, at rest and during execution.

  • Apple faces €5.5 billion lawsuit from Netherlands over its app store

    The tech giant’s 30 percent cut of developer earnings is facing scrutiny around the world.

  • TweetDeck may become a paid Twitter Blue option

    TweetDeck — a version of Twitter beloved by journalists, social media pros and other power users — might soon become a paid app.

  • Egyptian financial super app Khazna raises $38M from Quona Capital and Lendable

    In a country where 50% of its 100 million people are active smartphone users, two out of every three individuals have little or no access to formal financial services in Egypt. With banks doing their best to deepen financial services to the underbanked and unbanked across the North African country, startups are also playing their part. One such provider is Cairo-based Khazna -- a self-described “financial super app” that has raised a $38 million Series A in debt and equity.

  • Trucker on diesel prices: 'We're going to have a lot of bankruptcies'

    'The diesel prices. That’s every truck driver's main expense, it's diesel,' says Independent trucker Michael Whitaker about increasing cost of diesel fuel.