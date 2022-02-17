Wordle clones have jumped the S_ARK

Four Wordle puzzles at once? That was so five hours ago. Now, a site called Sedecordle has come up with a version that lets you do no less than 16 Wordle-style puzzles at a time, following the path of Octordle (eight), Quardle (four) and Dordle (two).

When I checked out a Sedecordle puzzle, I thought "that's not so bad" before I realized it didn't fit on the screen and I had to scroll (and scroll) to reach the end of the puzzle. Sedecordle ups the ante on Octordle in terms of the number of guesses too, giving you 22 shots at each puzzle compared to 13. That increases your odds of avoiding a failure that would really suck if you got, say, the first 15 correct.

With Wordle becoming an online phenomenon, clones have taken over app stores, with some dubious versions even tacking on hefty subscription charges. Online versions like Sedecordle are at least expanding on the idea by adding an element of challenge.

I would love to tell you that I tried to do one, but even Quardle is a huge time sink that has been driving users mad. Suffice to say, you'd have to be a massive Wordle fan and slightly masochistic to try one four times that size. Much as folks expanded on the original Rubik's cube with up to 22 sides, knock-offs are now taking Wordle to its logical, very silly conclusion.